10.3% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.01% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,395,121 worth of Y, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:

Y — last trade: $841.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2022 Joseph Patrick Brandon President and CEO 585 $651.79 $381,296
03/07/2022 Kerry J. Jacobs EVP, Chief Financial Officer 100 $651.83 $65,183

And Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), the #24 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,081,176 worth of ORI, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ORI is detailed in the table below:

ORI — last trade: $24.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2022 Michael Denard Kennedy Director 295 $25.72 $7,587
03/18/2022 Barbara Adachi Director 2,300 $25.84 $59,432
05/02/2022 Steven R. Walker Director 2,500 $21.59 $53,968
05/27/2022 Lisa J. Caldwell Director 9,920 $23.63 $234,410

