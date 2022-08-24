10.3% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y), which makes up 1.01% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,395,121 worth of Y, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at Y:
Y — last trade: $841.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2022
|Joseph Patrick Brandon
|President and CEO
|585
|$651.79
|$381,296
|03/07/2022
|Kerry J. Jacobs
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|100
|$651.83
|$65,183
And Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), the #24 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,081,176 worth of ORI, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ORI is detailed in the table below:
ORI — last trade: $24.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Michael Denard Kennedy
|Director
|295
|$25.72
|$7,587
|03/18/2022
|Barbara Adachi
|Director
|2,300
|$25.84
|$59,432
|05/02/2022
|Steven R. Walker
|Director
|2,500
|$21.59
|$53,968
|05/27/2022
|Lisa J. Caldwell
|Director
|9,920
|$23.63
|$234,410
