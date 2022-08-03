10.3% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 0.25% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,059,360 worth of ARCH, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:
ARCH — last trade: $124.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2022
|James N. Chapman
|Director
|1,000
|$123.10
|$123,100
|08/01/2022
|Patrick J. Bartels Jr.
|Director
|500
|$125.58
|$62,790
And Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK), the #210 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,737,483 worth of CLBK, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLBK is detailed in the table below:
CLBK — last trade: $20.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2022
|Allyson Katz Schlesinger
|EVP & Head of Consumer Banking
|2,344
|$21.36
|$50,068
|03/04/2022
|Paul Van Ostenbridge
|Director
|2,350
|$21.30
|$50,055
|05/12/2022
|Robert Van Dyk
|Director
|1,000
|$19.72
|$19,720
