FYX

10.3% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 0.25% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,059,360 worth of ARCH, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:

ARCH — last trade: $124.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2022 James N. Chapman Director 1,000 $123.10 $123,100
08/01/2022 Patrick J. Bartels Jr. Director 500 $125.58 $62,790

And Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK), the #210 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,737,483 worth of CLBK, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLBK is detailed in the table below:

CLBK — last trade: $20.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2022 Allyson Katz Schlesinger EVP & Head of Consumer Banking 2,344 $21.36 $50,068
03/04/2022 Paul Van Ostenbridge Director 2,350 $21.30 $50,055
05/12/2022 Robert Van Dyk Director 1,000 $19.72 $19,720

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

