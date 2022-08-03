10.3% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 0.25% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,059,360 worth of ARCH, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:

ARCH — last trade: $124.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2022 James N. Chapman Director 1,000 $123.10 $123,100 08/01/2022 Patrick J. Bartels Jr. Director 500 $125.58 $62,790

And Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK), the #210 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,737,483 worth of CLBK, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLBK is detailed in the table below:

CLBK — last trade: $20.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2022 Allyson Katz Schlesinger EVP & Head of Consumer Banking 2,344 $21.36 $50,068 03/04/2022 Paul Van Ostenbridge Director 2,350 $21.30 $50,055 05/12/2022 Robert Van Dyk Director 1,000 $19.72 $19,720

