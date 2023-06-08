10.3% of FTDS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 2.10% of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $386,220 worth of SCHW, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:
SCHW — last trade: $55.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Stephen A. Ellis
|Director
|34,387
|$58.26
|$2,003,325
|03/16/2023
|Mark A. Goldfarb
|Director
|4,000
|$58.37
|$233,468
|03/14/2023
|Stephen A. Ellis
|Director
|6,757
|$56.08
|$378,928
|03/14/2023
|Walter W. Bettinger
|Co-Chairman and CEO
|50,000
|$59.31
|$2,965,500
|03/14/2023
|Peter B. Crawford
|MD and CFO
|5,000
|$57.96
|$289,780
|03/14/2023
|John K. Adams Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$59.31
|$296,550
|03/14/2023
|Todd M. Ricketts
|Director
|10,000
|$56.79
|$567,862
|03/14/2023
|Richard A. Wurster
|President
|5,000
|$57.28
|$286,396
|03/17/2023
|Richard A. Wurster
|President
|2,000
|$54.39
|$108,773
|03/17/2023
|Gerri Martin-flickinger
|Director
|3,700
|$54.16
|$200,396
|03/17/2023
|Bernard J. Clark
|MD, Head of Adivsor Services
|5,000
|$54.83
|$274,154
|03/28/2023
|Marianne Catherine Brown
|Director
|5,000
|$53.47
|$267,340
And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), the #34 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $367,068 worth of GPC, which represents approximately 2.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPC is detailed in the table below:
GPC — last trade: $153.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/24/2023
|Paul D. Donahue
|Chairman and CEO
|1,600
|$156.08
|$249,728
|06/02/2023
|Robert C. Loudermilk Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$151.75
|$303,500
|06/01/2023
|Randall P. Breaux
|Group President, GPC N.A.
|500
|$149.44
|$74,720
