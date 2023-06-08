10.3% of FTDS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 2.10% of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $386,220 worth of SCHW, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:

SCHW — last trade: $55.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Stephen A. Ellis Director 34,387 $58.26 $2,003,325 03/16/2023 Mark A. Goldfarb Director 4,000 $58.37 $233,468 03/14/2023 Stephen A. Ellis Director 6,757 $56.08 $378,928 03/14/2023 Walter W. Bettinger Co-Chairman and CEO 50,000 $59.31 $2,965,500 03/14/2023 Peter B. Crawford MD and CFO 5,000 $57.96 $289,780 03/14/2023 John K. Adams Jr. Director 5,000 $59.31 $296,550 03/14/2023 Todd M. Ricketts Director 10,000 $56.79 $567,862 03/14/2023 Richard A. Wurster President 5,000 $57.28 $286,396 03/17/2023 Richard A. Wurster President 2,000 $54.39 $108,773 03/17/2023 Gerri Martin-flickinger Director 3,700 $54.16 $200,396 03/17/2023 Bernard J. Clark MD, Head of Adivsor Services 5,000 $54.83 $274,154 03/28/2023 Marianne Catherine Brown Director 5,000 $53.47 $267,340

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), the #34 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $367,068 worth of GPC, which represents approximately 2.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPC is detailed in the table below:

GPC — last trade: $153.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/24/2023 Paul D. Donahue Chairman and CEO 1,600 $156.08 $249,728 06/02/2023 Robert C. Loudermilk Jr. Director 2,000 $151.75 $303,500 06/01/2023 Randall P. Breaux Group President, GPC N.A. 500 $149.44 $74,720

