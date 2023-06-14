10.3% of FTA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FTA) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FTA), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,927,161 worth of KDP, making it the #181 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $31.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/18/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$35.00
|$350,000
|02/27/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$35.59
|$711,800
|03/02/2023
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|3,500
|$34.34
|$120,190
|03/03/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|50,000
|$34.39
|$1,719,320
|03/07/2023
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|1,000
|$34.70
|$34,700
|03/03/2023
|Roger Frederick Johnson
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|23,000
|$34.55
|$794,650
|03/10/2023
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|500
|$34.25
|$17,125
|03/13/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|15,000
|$34.46
|$516,841
|03/15/2023
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,297
|$34.82
|$184,442
|03/15/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|20,171
|$34.53
|$696,515
|05/04/2023
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|13,957
|$32.86
|$458,612
|05/04/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|8,561
|$32.35
|$276,948
|05/04/2023
|Priyadarshi Sudhanshu
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,074
|$32.62
|$165,511
|05/04/2023
|Roger Frederick Johnson
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,000
|$32.82
|$393,840
|05/11/2023
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,746
|$32.44
|$186,400
|05/19/2023
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|8,500
|$31.88
|$270,980
