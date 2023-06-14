10.3% of FTA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FTA) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FTA), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,927,161 worth of KDP, making it the #181 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $31.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/18/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $35.00 $350,000 02/27/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $35.59 $711,800 03/02/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 3,500 $34.34 $120,190 03/03/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 50,000 $34.39 $1,719,320 03/07/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 1,000 $34.70 $34,700 03/03/2023 Roger Frederick Johnson Chief Supply Chain Officer 23,000 $34.55 $794,650 03/10/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 500 $34.25 $17,125 03/13/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $34.46 $516,841 03/15/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,297 $34.82 $184,442 03/15/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 20,171 $34.53 $696,515 05/04/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 13,957 $32.86 $458,612 05/04/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 8,561 $32.35 $276,948 05/04/2023 Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Chief Financial Officer 5,074 $32.62 $165,511 05/04/2023 Roger Frederick Johnson Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,000 $32.82 $393,840 05/11/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,746 $32.44 $186,400 05/19/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 8,500 $31.88 $270,980

