10.3% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 2.14% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $355,974,852 worth of XOM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $60.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2021
|Michael J. Angelakis
|Director
|25,000
|$57.16
|$1,429,120
|03/02/2021
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|177,000
|$56.26
|$9,958,020
And Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), the #50 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $136,729,356 worth of D, which represents approximately 0.82% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at D is detailed in the table below:
D — last trade: $72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2021
|Robert M. Blue
|President and CEO
|14,402
|$69.44
|$999,998
|03/04/2021
|Mark J. Kington
|Director
|2,000
|$69.29
|$138,578
