10.3% of DVY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 2.14% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $355,974,852 worth of XOM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $60.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 25,000 $57.16 $1,429,120 03/02/2021 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 177,000 $56.26 $9,958,020

And Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), the #50 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $136,729,356 worth of D, which represents approximately 0.82% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at D is detailed in the table below:

D — last trade: $72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2021 Robert M. Blue President and CEO 14,402 $69.44 $999,998 03/04/2021 Mark J. Kington Director 2,000 $69.29 $138,578

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.