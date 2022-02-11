10.2% of XRT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL), which makes up 1.21% of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,306,342 worth of LESL, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LESL:
LESL — last trade: $20.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2022
|Michael R. Egeck
|Chief Executive Officer
|101,700
|$19.66
|$1,999,422
|02/08/2022
|Steven M. Weddell
|See Remarks
|25,000
|$19.80
|$495,000
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), the #68 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,483,199 worth of ASO, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASO is detailed in the table below:
ASO — last trade: $37.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/10/2022
|Brian T. Marley
|Director
|10,000
|$39.46
|$394,600
|01/14/2022
|Ken C. Hicks
|Chairman, President and CEO
|20,000
|$38.91
|$778,200
