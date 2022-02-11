10.2% of XRT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL), which makes up 1.21% of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,306,342 worth of LESL, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LESL:

LESL — last trade: $20.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/08/2022 Michael R. Egeck Chief Executive Officer 101,700 $19.66 $1,999,422 02/08/2022 Steven M. Weddell See Remarks 25,000 $19.80 $495,000

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), the #68 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,483,199 worth of ASO, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASO is detailed in the table below:

ASO — last trade: $37.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/10/2022 Brian T. Marley Director 10,000 $39.46 $394,600 01/14/2022 Ken C. Hicks Chairman, President and CEO 20,000 $38.91 $778,200

