Markets
LESL

10.2% of XRT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL), which makes up 1.21% of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,306,342 worth of LESL, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LESL:

LESL — last trade: $20.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2022 Michael R. Egeck Chief Executive Officer 101,700 $19.66 $1,999,422
02/08/2022 Steven M. Weddell See Remarks 25,000 $19.80 $495,000

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), the #68 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,483,199 worth of ASO, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASO is detailed in the table below:

ASO — last trade: $37.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/10/2022 Brian T. Marley Director 10,000 $39.46 $394,600
01/14/2022 Ken C. Hicks Chairman, President and CEO 20,000 $38.91 $778,200

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LESL ASO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular