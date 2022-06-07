10.2% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $144,797,287 worth of CLF, making it the #92 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $23.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2021
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$20.11
|$201,060
|12/13/2021
|Robert P. Fisher Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$19.92
|$99,598
|02/16/2022
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|1,255
|$19.88
|$24,949
|04/26/2022
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|4,500
|$27.14
|$122,108
|04/29/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|4,000
|$26.32
|$105,260
|05/11/2022
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|4,600
|$22.38
|$102,940
And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), the #195 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,064,788 worth of USFD, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USFD is detailed in the table below:
USFD — last trade: $32.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Robert M. Dutkowsky
|Director
|31,000
|$32.91
|$1,020,210
|03/11/2022
|Cheryl A. Bachelder
|Director
|6,000
|$34.57
|$207,420
|03/15/2022
|Court D. Carruthers
|Director
|14,040
|$35.55
|$499,122
