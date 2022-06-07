Markets
CLF

10.2% of VXF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.16% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $144,797,287 worth of CLF, making it the #92 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $23.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2021 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $20.11 $201,060
12/13/2021 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $19.92 $99,598
02/16/2022 Janet L. Miller Director 1,255 $19.88 $24,949
04/26/2022 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 4,500 $27.14 $122,108
04/29/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 4,000 $26.32 $105,260
05/11/2022 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 4,600 $22.38 $102,940

And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), the #195 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $96,064,788 worth of USFD, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USFD is detailed in the table below:

USFD — last trade: $32.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2022 Robert M. Dutkowsky Director 31,000 $32.91 $1,020,210
03/11/2022 Cheryl A. Bachelder Director 6,000 $34.57 $207,420
03/15/2022 Court D. Carruthers Director 14,040 $35.55 $499,122

