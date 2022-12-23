10.2% of PSP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 4.33% of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,066,911 worth of BX, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:
BX — last trade: $74.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/28/2022
|Reginald J. Brown
|Director
|3,100
|$99.35
|$307,986
|12/02/2022
|Ruth Porat
|Director
|20,000
|$83.55
|$1,670,960
