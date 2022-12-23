Markets
BX

10.2% of PSP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 23, 2022 — 10:14 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), which makes up 4.33% of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,066,911 worth of BX, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BX:

BX — last trade: $74.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/28/2022 Reginald J. Brown Director 3,100 $99.35 $307,986
12/02/2022 Ruth Porat Director 20,000 $83.55 $1,670,960

