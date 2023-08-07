News & Insights

10.2% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 07, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,783,633 worth of SF, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SF:

SF — last trade: $62.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $59.00 $590,000
03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158
03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

And East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), the #101 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,736,204 worth of EWBC, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC is detailed in the table below:

EWBC — last trade: $61.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $49.51 $495,130
05/04/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $43.00 $43,000
05/04/2023 Gary Teo Executive Vice President 3,450 $43.00 $148,350
05/04/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 11,900 $42.09 $500,889
05/04/2023 Parker Shi Chief Operating Officer 4,780 $41.94 $200,473
05/05/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 5,700 $43.94 $250,437
05/08/2023 Molly Campbell Director 650 $45.15 $29,348
05/05/2023 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $44.19 $44,194
05/09/2023 Sabrina Kay Director 6,840 $43.88 $300,105
05/08/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 500 $45.19 $22,595
05/09/2023 Archana Deskus Director 1,000 $44.44 $44,440
05/11/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 1,250 $43.60 $54,505

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
