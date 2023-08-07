10.2% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,783,633 worth of SF, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SF:

SF — last trade: $62.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $59.00 $590,000 03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158 03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

And East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), the #101 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,736,204 worth of EWBC, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC is detailed in the table below:

EWBC — last trade: $61.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $49.51 $495,130 05/04/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $43.00 $43,000 05/04/2023 Gary Teo Executive Vice President 3,450 $43.00 $148,350 05/04/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 11,900 $42.09 $500,889 05/04/2023 Parker Shi Chief Operating Officer 4,780 $41.94 $200,473 05/05/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 5,700 $43.94 $250,437 05/08/2023 Molly Campbell Director 650 $45.15 $29,348 05/05/2023 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $44.19 $44,194 05/09/2023 Sabrina Kay Director 6,840 $43.88 $300,105 05/08/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 500 $45.19 $22,595 05/09/2023 Archana Deskus Director 1,000 $44.44 $44,440 05/11/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 1,250 $43.60 $54,505

