10.2% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,783,633 worth of SF, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SF:
SF — last trade: $62.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$59.00
|$590,000
|03/14/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,174
|$56.53
|$575,158
|03/24/2023
|James M. Zemlyak
|Co-President
|20,000
|$56.05
|$1,121,100
And East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), the #101 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,736,204 worth of EWBC, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC is detailed in the table below:
EWBC — last trade: $61.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Irene H. Oh
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$49.51
|$495,130
|05/04/2023
|Irene H. Oh
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$43.00
|$43,000
|05/04/2023
|Gary Teo
|Executive Vice President
|3,450
|$43.00
|$148,350
|05/04/2023
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,900
|$42.09
|$500,889
|05/04/2023
|Parker Shi
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,780
|$41.94
|$200,473
|05/05/2023
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,700
|$43.94
|$250,437
|05/08/2023
|Molly Campbell
|Director
|650
|$45.15
|$29,348
|05/05/2023
|Lester Sussman
|Director
|1,000
|$44.19
|$44,194
|05/09/2023
|Sabrina Kay
|Director
|6,840
|$43.88
|$300,105
|05/08/2023
|Manuel Pham Alvarez
|Director
|500
|$45.19
|$22,595
|05/09/2023
|Archana Deskus
|Director
|1,000
|$44.44
|$44,440
|05/11/2023
|Manuel Pham Alvarez
|Director
|1,250
|$43.60
|$54,505
