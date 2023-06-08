News & Insights

Markets
MDYV

10.2% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

June 08, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.78% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,563,432 worth of CLF, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $16.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2023 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 100,000 $14.96 $1,496,350
04/28/2023 Arlene M. Yocum Director 1,500 $15.14 $22,703
04/27/2023 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 7,300 $14.87 $108,548
05/01/2023 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,500 $15.18 $98,697
05/02/2023 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $14.96 $149,592

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #137 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,035,855 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:

WOLF — last trade: $51.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Gregg A. Lowe PRESIDENT & CEO 5,450 $45.94 $250,357
04/28/2023 John B. Replogle Director 10,566 $47.54 $502,308

