10.2% of ITA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,478,152 worth of ACHR, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACHR:

ACHR — last trade: $2.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/13/2023 Michael Spellacy Director 23,116 $2.60 $59,998 01/12/2023 Fred M. Diaz Director 19,322 $2.59 $49,998 01/12/2023 Adam D. Goldstein Chief Executive Officer 39,526 $2.54 $100,238 01/13/2023 Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $2.63 $52,612

