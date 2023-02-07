Markets
ITA

10.2% of ITA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

February 07, 2023 — 09:56 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,478,152 worth of ACHR, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACHR:

ACHR — last trade: $2.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/13/2023 Michael Spellacy Director 23,116 $2.60 $59,998
01/12/2023 Fred M. Diaz Director 19,322 $2.59 $49,998
01/12/2023 Adam D. Goldstein Chief Executive Officer 39,526 $2.54 $100,238
01/13/2023 Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $2.63 $52,612

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Quest Diagnostics Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding TSPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITA
ACHR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.