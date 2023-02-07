10.2% of ITA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,478,152 worth of ACHR, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACHR:
ACHR — last trade: $2.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/13/2023
|Michael Spellacy
|Director
|23,116
|$2.60
|$59,998
|01/12/2023
|Fred M. Diaz
|Director
|19,322
|$2.59
|$49,998
|01/12/2023
|Adam D. Goldstein
|Chief Executive Officer
|39,526
|$2.54
|$100,238
|01/13/2023
|Mark Mesler
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$2.63
|$52,612
