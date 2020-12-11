10.2% of FITE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 1.94% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $348,034 worth of AVGO, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:

AVGO — last trade: $410.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/10/2020 Raul J. Fernandez Director 167 $360.54 $60,210 09/18/2020 Henry Samueli Director 101,740 $361.45 $36,773,923

And Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), the #34 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (Symbol: FITE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $267,938 worth of PRSP, which represents approximately 1.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRSP is detailed in the table below:

PRSP — last trade: $23.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/15/2020 John M. Curtis Director, CEO 18,354 $21.97 $403,237 07/13/2020 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,585 $21.97 $100,732 08/13/2020 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,510 $21.87 $98,634 09/04/2020 John M. Curtis Director, CEO 2,500 $19.93 $49,825 10/28/2020 Michael Earl Ventling Director 2,000 $17.43 $34,860

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.