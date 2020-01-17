Markets
10.2% of FAB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), which makes up 0.27% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $232,058 worth of STT, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STT:

STT — last trade: $81.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/22/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 500 $58.85 $29,425
08/01/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 1,500 $57.75 $86,625
08/05/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 1,000 $54.31 $54,315
08/15/2019 Patrick de Saint-Aignan Director 500 $49.24 $24,620
08/29/2019 Ronald P. O'Hanley President and CEO 7,000 $50.43 $353,010

And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), the #130 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $193,440 worth of TDS, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TDS is detailed in the table below:

TDS — last trade: $25.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/19/2019 Wade Oosterman Director 5,000 $24.88 $124,400
12/03/2019 Clarence A. Davis Director 1,000 $23.32 $23,322

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

