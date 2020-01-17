10.2% of FAB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), which makes up 0.27% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $232,058 worth of STT, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STT:
STT — last trade: $81.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|500
|$58.85
|$29,425
|08/01/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|1,500
|$57.75
|$86,625
|08/05/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|1,000
|$54.31
|$54,315
|08/15/2019
|Patrick de Saint-Aignan
|Director
|500
|$49.24
|$24,620
|08/29/2019
|Ronald P. O'Hanley
|President and CEO
|7,000
|$50.43
|$353,010
And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), the #130 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $193,440 worth of TDS, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TDS is detailed in the table below:
TDS — last trade: $25.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/19/2019
|Wade Oosterman
|Director
|5,000
|$24.88
|$124,400
|12/03/2019
|Clarence A. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$23.32
|$23,322
