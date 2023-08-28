10.2% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,083,787 worth of AVA, making it the #162 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVA:

AVA — last trade: $33.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/16/2023 Scott J. Kinney Vice President 1,257 $40.08 $50,371 08/24/2023 Scott L. Morris Director 3,100 $32.40 $100,424

And Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), the #172 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,032,576 worth of ASB, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASB is detailed in the table below:

ASB — last trade: $16.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2023 Andrew J. Harmening President & CEO 4,850 $20.57 $99,789 04/26/2023 Michael J. Haddad Director 5,750 $17.35 $99,773 05/02/2023 R. Jay Gerken Director 3,000 $16.07 $48,207

