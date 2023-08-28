10.2% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,083,787 worth of AVA, making it the #162 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVA:
AVA — last trade: $33.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2023
|Scott J. Kinney
|Vice President
|1,257
|$40.08
|$50,371
|08/24/2023
|Scott L. Morris
|Director
|3,100
|$32.40
|$100,424
And Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), the #172 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,032,576 worth of ASB, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASB is detailed in the table below:
ASB — last trade: $16.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2023
|Andrew J. Harmening
|President & CEO
|4,850
|$20.57
|$99,789
|04/26/2023
|Michael J. Haddad
|Director
|5,750
|$17.35
|$99,773
|05/02/2023
|R. Jay Gerken
|Director
|3,000
|$16.07
|$48,207
