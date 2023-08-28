News & Insights

Markets
DHS

10.2% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 28, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), which makes up 0.09% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,083,787 worth of AVA, making it the #162 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVA:

AVA — last trade: $33.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/16/2023 Scott J. Kinney Vice President 1,257 $40.08 $50,371
08/24/2023 Scott L. Morris Director 3,100 $32.40 $100,424

And Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB), the #172 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,032,576 worth of ASB, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ASB is detailed in the table below:

ASB — last trade: $16.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2023 Andrew J. Harmening President & CEO 4,850 $20.57 $99,789
04/26/2023 Michael J. Haddad Director 5,750 $17.35 $99,773
05/02/2023 R. Jay Gerken Director 3,000 $16.07 $48,207

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ETB
 CLRBW Split History
 Funds Holding BJZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHS
AVA
ASB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.