10.1% of VTWO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,847,439 worth of TRNO, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:
TRNO — last trade: $63.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Douglas M. Pasquale
|Director
|2,000
|$64.25
|$128,490
|05/09/2022
|W. Blake Baird
|CHAIRMAN AND CEO
|1,000
|$64.00
|$64,000
And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #116 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,781,546 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:
DOC — last trade: $18.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Jeffrey Theiler
|EVP - CFO
|9,225
|$16.26
|$149,998
|03/03/2022
|Albert Black Jr.
|Director
|6,079
|$16.62
|$101,033
