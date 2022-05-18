10.1% of VTWO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,847,439 worth of TRNO, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:

TRNO — last trade: $63.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Douglas M. Pasquale Director 2,000 $64.25 $128,490 05/09/2022 W. Blake Baird CHAIRMAN AND CEO 1,000 $64.00 $64,000

And Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), the #116 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,781,546 worth of DOC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOC is detailed in the table below:

DOC — last trade: $18.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Jeffrey Theiler EVP - CFO 9,225 $16.26 $149,998 03/03/2022 Albert Black Jr. Director 6,079 $16.62 $101,033

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.