10.1% of VOE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 1.00% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $270,453,942 worth of DLTR, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:

DLTR — last trade: $143.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2023 Richard W. Dreiling Chief Executive Officer 7,100 $142.00 $1,008,200 03/27/2023 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,790 $139.06 $248,917

And Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), the #151 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $75,579,127 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:

MKL — last trade: $1335.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/03/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 25 $1317.18 $32,930 02/17/2023 Greta J. Harris Director 400 $1327.99 $531,197 02/16/2023 Diane Leopold Director 150 $1339.00 $200,850 04/28/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 75 $1340.66 $100,550 05/04/2023 Morgan E. Housel Director 19 $1330.70 $25,283 05/02/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 50 $1359.93 $67,996 05/24/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 50 $1336.25 $66,812

