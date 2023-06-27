News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

10.1% of VOE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

June 27, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 1.00% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $270,453,942 worth of DLTR, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:

DLTR — last trade: $143.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2023 Richard W. Dreiling Chief Executive Officer 7,100 $142.00 $1,008,200
03/27/2023 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,790 $139.06 $248,917

And Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), the #151 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $75,579,127 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:

MKL — last trade: $1335.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/03/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 25 $1317.18 $32,930
02/17/2023 Greta J. Harris Director 400 $1327.99 $531,197
02/16/2023 Diane Leopold Director 150 $1339.00 $200,850
04/28/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 75 $1340.66 $100,550
05/04/2023 Morgan E. Housel Director 19 $1330.70 $25,283
05/02/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 50 $1359.93 $67,996
05/24/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 50 $1336.25 $66,812

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Healthcare Stocks
 ETFs Holding ELP
 CSTR Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
MKL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.