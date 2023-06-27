10.1% of VOE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 1.00% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $270,453,942 worth of DLTR, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:
DLTR — last trade: $143.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2023
|Richard W. Dreiling
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,100
|$142.00
|$1,008,200
|03/27/2023
|Jeffrey A. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,790
|$139.06
|$248,917
And Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), the #151 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $75,579,127 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:
MKL — last trade: $1335.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|25
|$1317.18
|$32,930
|02/17/2023
|Greta J. Harris
|Director
|400
|$1327.99
|$531,197
|02/16/2023
|Diane Leopold
|Director
|150
|$1339.00
|$200,850
|04/28/2023
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|75
|$1340.66
|$100,550
|05/04/2023
|Morgan E. Housel
|Director
|19
|$1330.70
|$25,283
|05/02/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|$1359.93
|$67,996
|05/24/2023
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|50
|$1336.25
|$66,812
