10.1% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

October 11, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), which makes up 0.54% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,670,687 worth of FTRE, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE:

FTRE — last trade: $28.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/23/2023 Peter M. Neupert Director 11,000 $25.30 $278,256
08/23/2023 Thomas Pike Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $25.23 $504,640

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #69 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,510,159 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:

GPRE — last trade: $28.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2023 James D. Anderson Director 2,000 $31.10 $62,200
05/11/2023 Ejnar A. Knudsen III Director 1,000 $30.05 $30,050

