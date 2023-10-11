10.1% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), which makes up 0.54% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,670,687 worth of FTRE, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE:
FTRE — last trade: $28.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/23/2023
|Peter M. Neupert
|Director
|11,000
|$25.30
|$278,256
|08/23/2023
|Thomas Pike
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$25.23
|$504,640
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), the #69 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,510,159 worth of GPRE, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE is detailed in the table below:
GPRE — last trade: $28.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2023
|James D. Anderson
|Director
|2,000
|$31.10
|$62,200
|05/11/2023
|Ejnar A. Knudsen III
|Director
|1,000
|$30.05
|$30,050
