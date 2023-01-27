Markets
10.1% of VERS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 27, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), which makes up 4.00% of the ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $249,232 worth of ADBE, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE:

ADBE — last trade: $365.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/22/2022 Daniel Durn EVP & CFO 3,250 $288.11 $936,358
09/27/2022 David A. Ricks Director 1,200 $280.56 $336,672

