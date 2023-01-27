10.1% of VERS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), which makes up 4.00% of the ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $249,232 worth of ADBE, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE:
ADBE — last trade: $365.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2022
|Daniel Durn
|EVP & CFO
|3,250
|$288.11
|$936,358
|09/27/2022
|David A. Ricks
|Director
|1,200
|$280.56
|$336,672
