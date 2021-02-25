10.1% of QQXT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), which makes up 1.69% of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,431,679 worth of CSX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSX:

CSX — last trade: $93.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/01/2020 Kevin S. Boone EVP & CFO 267 $59.28 $15,828 10/25/2020 James M. Foote President & CEO 342 $59.28 $20,274 11/05/2020 Mark Kenneth Wallace EVP - Sales & Marketing 341 $59.28 $20,214

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,374,257 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 1.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:

FISV — last trade: $119.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2020 Harry Disimone Director 1,000 $101.47 $101,470 02/16/2021 Denis Oleary Director 9,100 $110.99 $1,010,009

