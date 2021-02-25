Markets
QQXT

10.1% of QQXT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), which makes up 1.69% of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,431,679 worth of CSX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSX:

CSX — last trade: $93.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/01/2020 Kevin S. Boone EVP & CFO 267 $59.28 $15,828
10/25/2020 James M. Foote President & CEO 342 $59.28 $20,274
11/05/2020 Mark Kenneth Wallace EVP - Sales & Marketing 341 $59.28 $20,214

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,374,257 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 1.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:

FISV — last trade: $119.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2020 Harry Disimone Director 1,000 $101.47 $101,470
02/16/2021 Denis Oleary Director 9,100 $110.99 $1,010,009

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QQXT CSX FISV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest