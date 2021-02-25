10.1% of QQXT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), which makes up 1.69% of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,431,679 worth of CSX, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSX:
CSX — last trade: $93.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/01/2020
|Kevin S. Boone
|EVP & CFO
|267
|$59.28
|$15,828
|10/25/2020
|James M. Foote
|President & CEO
|342
|$59.28
|$20,274
|11/05/2020
|Mark Kenneth Wallace
|EVP - Sales & Marketing
|341
|$59.28
|$20,214
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #27 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (Symbol: QQXT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,374,257 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 1.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:
FISV — last trade: $119.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2020
|Harry Disimone
|Director
|1,000
|$101.47
|$101,470
|02/16/2021
|Denis Oleary
|Director
|9,100
|$110.99
|$1,010,009
