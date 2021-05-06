10.1% of PSL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), which makes up 4.30% of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,745,258 worth of COTY, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COTY:
COTY — last trade: $9.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2020
|Johannes P. Huth
|Director
|1,000,000
|$6.20
|$6,199,000
|11/20/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|15,000
|$6.01
|$90,139
|11/24/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|5,000
|$7.26
|$36,280
|11/19/2020
|Isabelle Parize
|Director
|10,000
|$6.13
|$61,300
|11/25/2020
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$7.10
|$355,175
|11/25/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|17,500
|$7.14
|$124,955
|11/27/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|5,000
|$6.80
|$34,000
|12/01/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|5,000
|$7.00
|$34,995
|12/08/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|4,000
|$6.98
|$27,935
|12/11/2020
|Anna Von Bayern
|Chief Corp. Affairs Officer
|32,100
|$7.24
|$232,261
|02/11/2021
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$6.86
|$342,920
|02/11/2021
|Isabelle Parize
|Director
|15,225
|$6.60
|$100,485
|02/11/2021
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|75,000
|$6.63
|$497,160
And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #8 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,553,198 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 3.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:
KDP — last trade: $35.995 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|7,500
|$30.21
|$226,562
|12/08/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|2,500
|$30.30
|$75,748
|03/03/2021
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|9,500
|$30.98
|$294,303
|03/03/2021
|Mauricio Leyva Arboleda
|President, Coffee
|16,140
|$30.99
|$500,106
|03/15/2021
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|37,384
|$33.30
|$1,244,968
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.