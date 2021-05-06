10.1% of PSL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), which makes up 4.30% of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,745,258 worth of COTY, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COTY:

COTY — last trade: $9.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2020 Johannes P. Huth Director 1,000,000 $6.20 $6,199,000 11/20/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 15,000 $6.01 $90,139 11/24/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $7.26 $36,280 11/19/2020 Isabelle Parize Director 10,000 $6.13 $61,300 11/25/2020 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $7.10 $355,175 11/25/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 17,500 $7.14 $124,955 11/27/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $6.80 $34,000 12/01/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $7.00 $34,995 12/08/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 4,000 $6.98 $27,935 12/11/2020 Anna Von Bayern Chief Corp. Affairs Officer 32,100 $7.24 $232,261 02/11/2021 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $6.86 $342,920 02/11/2021 Isabelle Parize Director 15,225 $6.60 $100,485 02/11/2021 Robert S. Singer Director 75,000 $6.63 $497,160

And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), the #8 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,553,198 worth of KDP, which represents approximately 3.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KDP is detailed in the table below:

KDP — last trade: $35.995 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 7,500 $30.21 $226,562 12/08/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 2,500 $30.30 $75,748 03/03/2021 Robert S. Singer Director 9,500 $30.98 $294,303 03/03/2021 Mauricio Leyva Arboleda President, Coffee 16,140 $30.99 $500,106 03/15/2021 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 37,384 $33.30 $1,244,968

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.