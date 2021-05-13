10.1% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 1.67% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $833,567 worth of ADC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:

ADC — last trade: $67.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/23/2021 Greg Lehmkuhl Director 300 $62.93 $18,879 02/23/2021 John Rakolta Jr. Director 19,525 $63.63 $1,242,411 03/02/2021 John Rakolta Jr. Director 10,000 $63.50 $635,000 03/02/2021 Simon Leopold CFO, EVP & Secretary 2,000 $63.75 $127,500 03/02/2021 Joey Agree President & CEO 7,870 $63.61 $500,611 03/03/2021 John Rakolta Jr. Director 10,000 $62.73 $627,300 03/03/2021 Craig Erlich Chief Operating Officer 2,000 $63.74 $127,480 03/02/2021 Richard Agree Executive Chairman of Board 10,000 $63.77 $637,700

And Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), the #20 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $527,704 worth of CADE, which represents approximately 1.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CADE is detailed in the table below:

CADE — last trade: $21.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2020 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,154 $15.16 $17,496 12/15/2020 J. Richard Fredericks Director 2,061 $15.16 $31,241 12/15/2020 William B. Harrison Jr. Director 2,308 $15.16 $34,990 12/15/2020 Kathy N. Waller Director 1,030 $15.16 $15,620 12/15/2020 Precious W. Owodunni Director 1,030 $15.16 $15,620

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.