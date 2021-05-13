10.1% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 1.67% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $833,567 worth of ADC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:
ADC — last trade: $67.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/23/2021
|Greg Lehmkuhl
|Director
|300
|$62.93
|$18,879
|02/23/2021
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|19,525
|$63.63
|$1,242,411
|03/02/2021
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$63.50
|$635,000
|03/02/2021
|Simon Leopold
|CFO, EVP & Secretary
|2,000
|$63.75
|$127,500
|03/02/2021
|Joey Agree
|President & CEO
|7,870
|$63.61
|$500,611
|03/03/2021
|John Rakolta Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$62.73
|$627,300
|03/03/2021
|Craig Erlich
|Chief Operating Officer
|2,000
|$63.74
|$127,480
|03/02/2021
|Richard Agree
|Executive Chairman of Board
|10,000
|$63.77
|$637,700
And Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), the #20 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Symbol: PSCF), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $527,704 worth of CADE, which represents approximately 1.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CADE is detailed in the table below:
CADE — last trade: $21.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/15/2020
|Virginia A. Hepner
|Director
|1,154
|$15.16
|$17,496
|12/15/2020
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|2,061
|$15.16
|$31,241
|12/15/2020
|William B. Harrison Jr.
|Director
|2,308
|$15.16
|$34,990
|12/15/2020
|Kathy N. Waller
|Director
|1,030
|$15.16
|$15,620
|12/15/2020
|Precious W. Owodunni
|Director
|1,030
|$15.16
|$15,620
