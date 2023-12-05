10.1% of FXH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), which makes up 2.02% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,954,871 worth of CRL, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRL:
CRL — last trade: $200.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2023
|Richard F. Wallman
|Director
|1,000
|$198.79
|$198,786
|11/14/2023
|James C. Foster
|Chairman, President and CEO
|5,620
|$178.05
|$1,000,641
|11/20/2023
|Birgit Girshick
|Corporate Executive VP & COO
|1,322
|$187.82
|$248,298
And Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), the #57 largest holding among components of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,378,236 worth of AGL, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGL is detailed in the table below:
AGL — last trade: $11.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2023
|Steven Sell
|CEO & President
|44,690
|$11.14
|$497,739
|11/29/2023
|Jeffrey A. Schwaneke
|Director
|22,300
|$11.22
|$250,206
