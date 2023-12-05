10.1% of FXH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), which makes up 2.02% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,954,871 worth of CRL, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRL:

CRL — last trade: $200.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2023 Richard F. Wallman Director 1,000 $198.79 $198,786 11/14/2023 James C. Foster Chairman, President and CEO 5,620 $178.05 $1,000,641 11/20/2023 Birgit Girshick Corporate Executive VP & COO 1,322 $187.82 $248,298

And Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), the #57 largest holding among components of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,378,236 worth of AGL, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGL is detailed in the table below:

AGL — last trade: $11.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2023 Steven Sell CEO & President 44,690 $11.14 $497,739 11/29/2023 Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Director 22,300 $11.22 $250,206

