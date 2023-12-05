News & Insights

Markets
FXH

10.1% of FXH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 05, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), which makes up 2.02% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,954,871 worth of CRL, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRL:

CRL — last trade: $200.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2023 Richard F. Wallman Director 1,000 $198.79 $198,786
11/14/2023 James C. Foster Chairman, President and CEO 5,620 $178.05 $1,000,641
11/20/2023 Birgit Girshick Corporate Executive VP & COO 1,322 $187.82 $248,298

And Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), the #57 largest holding among components of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,378,236 worth of AGL, which represents approximately 0.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGL is detailed in the table below:

AGL — last trade: $11.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/21/2023 Steven Sell CEO & President 44,690 $11.14 $497,739
11/29/2023 Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Director 22,300 $11.22 $250,206

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CRMZ Insider Buying
 PAYX Options Chain
 XPEL YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FXH
CRL
AGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.