10.1% of FTLB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), which makes up 0.68% of the First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,883 worth of NVDA, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVDA:
NVDA — last trade: $521.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2020
|Stephen C. Neal
|Director
|450
|$498.09
|$224,142
|09/25/2020
|Stephen C. Neal
|Director
|498
|$500.95
|$249,473
|12/03/2020
|Colette Kress
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|200
|$536.95
|$107,389
