10.1% of FTLB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), which makes up 0.68% of the First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $34,883 worth of NVDA, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NVDA:

NVDA — last trade: $521.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/22/2020 Stephen C. Neal Director 450 $498.09 $224,142 09/25/2020 Stephen C. Neal Director 498 $500.95 $249,473 12/03/2020 Colette Kress EVP & Chief Financial Officer 200 $536.95 $107,389

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.