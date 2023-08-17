News & Insights

10.1% of FTA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 17, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FTA) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 0.19% of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FTA), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,264,701 worth of KDP, making it the #154 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $33.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $35.59 $711,800
03/02/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 3,500 $34.34 $120,190
03/03/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 50,000 $34.39 $1,719,320
03/07/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 1,000 $34.70 $34,700
03/03/2023 Roger Frederick Johnson Chief Supply Chain Officer 23,000 $34.55 $794,650
03/10/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 500 $34.25 $17,125
03/13/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $34.46 $516,841
03/15/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,297 $34.82 $184,442
03/15/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 20,171 $34.53 $696,515
05/04/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 13,957 $32.86 $458,612
05/04/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 8,561 $32.35 $276,948
05/04/2023 Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Chief Financial Officer 5,074 $32.62 $165,511
05/04/2023 Roger Frederick Johnson Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,000 $32.82 $393,840
05/11/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,746 $32.44 $186,400
05/19/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 8,500 $31.88 $270,980
08/03/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 53,837 $34.30 $1,846,342

