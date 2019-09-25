Markets
10.1% of DSI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 0.38% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,955,361 worth of SCHW, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:

SCHW — last trade: $41.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2019 Charles A. Ruffel Director 2,500 $46.10 $115,250
08/05/2019 Mark A. Goldfarb Director 2,595 $38.68 $100,367

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), the #103 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,614,881 worth of TSLA, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA is detailed in the table below:

TSLA — last trade: $223.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2019 Charles A. Ruffel Director 2,500 $46.10 $115,250 05/02/2019 Elon Musk CEO 102,880 $243.00 $24,999,840
08/05/2019 Mark A. Goldfarb Director 2,595 $38.68 $100,367 07/29/2019 Robyn M. Denholm Director 1,000 $232.72 $232,720
08/14/2019 Kathleen Wilson-thompson Director 360 $221.71 $79,816

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

