10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,763,117 worth of CC, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:

CC — last trade: $15.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2019 Mark P. Vergnano President and CEO 44,000 $23.17 $1,019,467
08/05/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $14.67 $73,350
08/05/2019 Curt Anastasio Director 3,500 $14.15 $49,525
08/05/2019 David C. Shelton SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary 15,000 $13.82 $207,256
08/06/2019 E. Bryan Snell President - Titanium Tech 12,000 $13.77 $165,240
08/07/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,790 $13.99 $25,042
09/11/2019 Mark Newman Senior VP & COO 20,000 $16.42 $328,340

And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #51 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,521,042 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:

NBL — last trade: $20.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/03/2019 Scott D. Urban Director 15,000 $20.38 $305,643
12/04/2019 David L. Stover CEO & Director 12,000 $20.92 $251,084
08/05/2019 Curt Anastasio Director 3,500 $14.15 $49,525
08/05/2019 David C. Shelton SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary 15,000 $13.82 $207,256
08/06/2019 E. Bryan Snell President - Titanium Tech 12,000 $13.77 $165,240
08/07/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,790 $13.99 $25,042
09/11/2019 Mark Newman Senior VP & COO 20,000 $16.42 $328,340

BNK Invest

