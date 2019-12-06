10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,763,117 worth of CC, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:
CC — last trade: $15.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2019
|Mark P. Vergnano
|President and CEO
|44,000
|$23.17
|$1,019,467
|08/05/2019
|Bradley J. Bell
|Director
|5,000
|$14.67
|$73,350
|08/05/2019
|Curt Anastasio
|Director
|3,500
|$14.15
|$49,525
|08/05/2019
|David C. Shelton
|SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary
|15,000
|$13.82
|$207,256
|08/06/2019
|E. Bryan Snell
|President - Titanium Tech
|12,000
|$13.77
|$165,240
|08/07/2019
|Mary B. Cranston
|Director
|1,790
|$13.99
|$25,042
|09/11/2019
|Mark Newman
|Senior VP & COO
|20,000
|$16.42
|$328,340
And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #51 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,521,042 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:
NBL — last trade: $20.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
