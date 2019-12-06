10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,763,117 worth of CC, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CC:

CC — last trade: $15.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2019 Mark P. Vergnano President and CEO 44,000 $23.17 $1,019,467 08/05/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $14.67 $73,350 08/05/2019 Curt Anastasio Director 3,500 $14.15 $49,525 08/05/2019 David C. Shelton SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary 15,000 $13.82 $207,256 08/06/2019 E. Bryan Snell President - Titanium Tech 12,000 $13.77 $165,240 08/07/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,790 $13.99 $25,042 09/11/2019 Mark Newman Senior VP & COO 20,000 $16.42 $328,340

And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #51 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,521,042 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:

NBL — last trade: $20.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

NBL — last trade: $20.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/03/2019 Scott D. Urban Director 15,000 $20.38 $305,643 12/04/2019 David L. Stover CEO & Director 12,000 $20.92 $251,084

