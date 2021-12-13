10.0%of this Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OCUL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ocular Therapeutix

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Richard Lindstrom, for US$143k worth of shares, at about US$14.30 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$6.55). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Richard Lindstrom was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:OCUL Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Does Ocular Therapeutix Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ocular Therapeutix insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Ocular Therapeutix Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Ocular Therapeutix insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Ocular Therapeutix that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

