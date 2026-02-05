This 10%-Yielding Dividend Stock is Coming Off a Record Year With Lots Of Momentum in 2026

Key Points

Ares Capital continues to generate core earnings in excess of its hefty dividend.

The BDC had a record year for new investments.

It's off to a strong start in securing new investments this year.

10 stocks we like better than Ares Capital ›

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) recently closed the books on 2025 by reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. It was a strong year for the business development company (BDC), capped by a record level of new investment commitments. They added new stable sources of income to support its 10%-yielding dividend.

The BDC has now paid a stable or growing dividend for 16 consecutive years. It's in a solid position to continue paying a bankable dividend, making it a compelling income stock to buy.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A solid year

Ares Capital generated $0.50 per share of core earnings during the fourth quarter, which more than covered its $0.48 per share quarterly dividend. That continued the BDC's trend of delivering core earnings exceeding its dividend payments. For the year, Ares Capital reported $2.01 per share of core earnings, which more than covered the $1.92 per share in dividends it paid.

The specialty finance company also had a strong year in securing new debt investments. Ares Capital made $5.8 billion in new investment commitments in the fourth quarter across 30 new portfolio companies and 84 existing ones, 80% of which were first-lien, senior-secured loans. That more than offset the $4.7 billion of investment commitments it exited during the period. For the year, the BDC made a record $15.8 billion of gross commitments while exiting $12.1 billion of investments.

Ares Capital ended the year with an industry-leading investment portfolio valued at $29.5 billion across 602 portfolio companies. That's up from $26.7 billion invested across 550 companies at the end of 2024.

Strong momentum to continue growing

The company enhanced its already strong balance sheet last year. It added a record $4.5 billion in new debt commitments, while maintaining ample liquidity to support new investments.

Ares Capital is off to a strong start in securing new investments this year. It made $1.4 billion in new investment commitments through late January, while exiting $709 million in commitments. Meanwhile, the company had another $2.2 billion of potential investments in its backlog near the end of January.

These new investments will help support the company's dividend payment. Ares also estimates that it will carry forward $1.38 per share of excess taxable income from last year for distribution in 2026. It provides some additional cushion for its dividend should core earnings dip below the dividend level.

An enticing income investment

Ares Capital has built a market-leading platform. The company believes its scale and expertise position it well to deliver attractive shareholder returns, including dividends. With its long-term trend of dividend stability and growth expected to continue, it's an appealing option for investors seeking a lucrative passive income stream.

Should you buy stock in Ares Capital right now?

Before you buy stock in Ares Capital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ares Capital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.