In 10 Years, Will You Wish You'd Bought Shopify Stock During This Dip?

Key Points

The stock has sold off sharply in 2026, while Shopify's revenue growth picked up over the past year.

ChatGPT and other chatbots are driving almost twice as many new purchases as other channels.

Shopify increases value to merchants with the data it gathers from consumer purchase behavior -- a key competitive advantage.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify ›

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock is down about 30% year to date, even though the business continues to grow. Revenue has increased by at least 30% for four consecutive quarters.

That kind of acceleration for a mature e-commerce company may hint at where it's headed over the next decade. It's no coincidence that this growth is happening as more people use AI to browse and research products before buying. That's translating into better sales conversion for merchants, which makes the dip look like a compelling buying opportunity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Shopify's AI boost

Shopping can be time-consuming, which is why agentic, AI-powered commerce could be a huge opportunity for Shopify. These autonomous tools can act like personal shopping assistants, helping people browse and research products while saving them time.

Wall Street seems to be lumping Shopify into the broader software bucket it believes is ripe for AI disruption. But the numbers don't lie. Shopify saw a sharp 8x year-over-year increase in AI-driven traffic last quarter.

Shopify is the only online platform that allows users to find and buy products through OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Alphabet's Google Gemini. Management reported that these channels are driving nearly twice as many orders as other channels.

The competitive moat is intact

Shopify is competitively positioned as the gateway for millions of merchants that use its platform to process payments and manage their online stores. More traffic and transactions for Shopify merchants create deeper insights into purchase behavior. That lets the company roll out new features that help merchants grow.

One example is Shopify's personal AI assistant, Sidekick, trained on the company's and merchants' data. In the first quarter, Shopify said the number of weekly active shops using Sidekick grew four times over the year-ago quarter.

That means AI could widen Shopify's moat. More traffic from ChatGPT and other channels generates more sales data, which can make Sidekick smarter. As Sidekick improves, it can attract more merchants to Shopify, creating a growth flywheel.

This doesn't mean Shopify isn't without risks. No one can know with certainty how AI will shape the competitive landscape in software and e-commerce in the next 10 years. What if OpenAI and Google try to capture a larger share of the transaction value generated by their AI models? Payments are a large part of Shopify's merchant services revenue, which is three-quarters of the business.

However, the momentum Shopify is already experiencing could point to a big opportunity. I think it's worth taking advantage of the stock's discount. The recent growth may be an early signal that Shopify will become even more relevant in AI-driven commerce.

Should you buy stock in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,040!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,256,076!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 19, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.