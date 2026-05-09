In 10 Years, Will You Wish You'd Bought NuScale Power Stock Right Now?

Key Points

NuScale enjoys the first-mover advantage of having the only NRC-approved SMR design.

The company could see its first nuclear reactor deployed in the next five years.

Revenue is expected to climb over 900% over the next eight quarters.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is an ambitious nuclear company at the forefront of a potential nuclear renaissance. In a world hungry for clean power, this first-mover in the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) has a tremendous opportunity to 10x from today's price (from about $12 to $120), ushering in a new era where reactors get smaller and more widely used.

Turning that promise into a profitable future will be a daunting challenge, not the least because NuScale has yet to notch a firm sale. Yet with fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bust seemingly behind us (for now), this microreactor pioneer might be one of the best energy stocks to hold for the next 10 years. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The first mover in a $10 trillion market opportunity

It's no secret that the U.S. needs to overhaul its aging power grid, much of which was built in the decades after the Second World War, before the AI era can really take off. Indeed, Gartner predicts that about 40% of AI data centers could be operationally constrained by power shortages by next year.

To that potential energy constraint, NuScale says, "Bring it on." The company's factory-built SMR can produce 77 megawatts electric (MWe) of carbon-free power and up to 924 MWe when clustered in a 12-module plant. Their small size means they can be built on retired coal plants or near industrial sites that would not normally accommodate a larger reactor. They can also, in theory, be built faster and more cheaply than a larger, more traditional nuclear power plant.

The best part? While several U.S. companies are still working toward regulatory approval for their advanced reactor designs, NuScale already has the NRC's blessing for not just one design but two. That gives it a firm head start in a burgeoning nuclear energy renaissance that could represent a $10 trillion market opportunity, according to Bank of America.

Where will NuScale be in 10 years?

In the most bullish case, NuScale's next decade will involve winning clients over to its technology and proving to investors that its reactors can be profitable over the long haul. This would also mean becoming the face of SMR technology, which would itself grow into its promise of supplying clean energy to AI data centers.

Could this realistically happen? Yes, it could. NuScale's first project, a 426 MWe SMR plant in Romania, could become operationally in the early 2030s, while its first project in the U.S. could involve up to 6 gigawatts of SMRs deployed with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). If those projects succeed, they would not only give NuScale its first commercial SMR deployment but could also ease the hesitation that has kept other customers from committing to its new technology.

Meanwhile, revenue is projected to grow by over 900% over the next two years.

At today's price, the nuclear energy stock carries a $4 billion market capitalization on about $31.5 million in trailing 12-month revenue. The company faces plenty of execution risks -- including the need to prove it can build SMRs at an economical scale -- yet for long-term investors, this might be the time to buy before it gains more commercial momentum.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 9, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has positions in NuScale Power. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.