10-Year Treasury Yield Breaks Above 4.9% for the First Time Since 2007

#marketseverywhere | bond yields continue to rise | 10YR Treasury yield breaks above 4.9% for the first time since 2007 -CNBC | 30YR fixed mortgage rose to 8% for the first time since 2000

| "The only time affordability has been as weak as it is today, is when mortgage rates were near 16% in the early 80s. That was -2 standard deviations from historical average. Today we are at -1.7" -Piper Sandler

| we are seeing many more fallen angels versus rising stars...

| "There is not a lot of conviction in the market today. Between domestic politics, an escalating geopolitical crisis, and the unknown extent of the lagged effects of tightening, we are in an extremely uncertain backdrop."

In Uncertain Markets, Investors Prefer Stronger Fundamentals

Stocks With Stronger Fundamentals Generally Have More Certainty

| "The interesting thing is if you’d told most people at the start of the year that 10yr yields would be around 5% by October, not many people would have wanted to own the NASDAQ given the near one-to-one negative correlation to yields in prior quarters. So AI has helped create a dramatic decoupling." -Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities LOWER / TYields + Oil + Dollar HIGHER

| Powell to speak at noon | geopolitical tensions on the forefront...

| U.S. weekly jobless claims total 198,000, fewer than expected

| AAII Weekly Retail Sentiment: Bullish & bearish fell while neutral jumped

DJ -0.0% S&P500 +0.1% Nasdaq +0.3% R2K -0.5% Cdn TSX -0.1%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.9% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.939%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $1,953, WTI -1%, $87; Brent -1%, $90, Bitcoin $28,477

| THEMES: yields marching higher | stubborn moderate inflation a risk (CPI +PPI >expected) | where is oil going with geopolitical risks building? | Fedspeak turning dovish | Rising Federal Deficit | Optimism around upcoming Q3 earnings season | Q3 Bank earnings better than expected – will this earnings season be better than expected?

-by Shon Wilk, Nasdaq

2) Investors Have Bid Up Large Growth And Shunned Small Value …

3) #QualityMatters | Quality Tends To Outperform In The “Risk-Off” Phase Of The Market Cycl

4) SUBDUED GROWTH: "The latest Beige Book covering September through the first week of October painted a picture of an economy growing at a more subdued pace than some recent economic data would suggest." -Oxford Economics

5) THIS WEEK: "US activity data, Q3 GDP in China and the CPI in Japan. In Europe, the spotlight will be on inflation and labour market indicators in the UK.

From central banks, key events include the Fed's Beige Book, Chair Powell's speech, as well as rate fixings in China. Notable earnings releases include TSMC, Tesla and Lockheed Martin." -Deutsche Bank

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

EU Proposes Delaying Some ESG Reporting Rules -BNN

-The European Commission said cutting red tape is critical to ensuring that the region’s companies remain competitive, according to a document laying out its agenda for 2024. That means extending the deadline for adoption of sectoral elements of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards, or ESRS, currently due to come into force in June 2024.

UK watchdog says some funds attempting to mislead with ESG label -RTRS

-There are huge numbers of applications from funds seeking to register as being ESG-focused funds or re-labelling themselves as sustainability-focused as a large volume of money enters the fast-growing investment sector, said Mhairi Jackson, policy lead in asset management at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4.9% for the first time since 2007-CNBC

