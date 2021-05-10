10-year JGBs flat after moderate BOJ bond buying, Treasury yield rebound

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Monday after moderate buying at the Bank of Japan's bond purchase operations, while the sentiment was weak as a fall in the U.S. Treasury yields was limited despite disappointing U.S. jobs data.

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Monday after moderate buying at the Bank of Japan's bond purchase operations, while the sentiment was weak as a fall in the U.S. Treasury yields was limited despite disappointing U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which fell to two-months low on Friday following data showing slow growth in the U.S. job market, rebounded on the same day as investors remained confident the economy was on the road to a strong recovery. US/

*The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.450%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.650%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.695%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.05 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 13,016 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More