10-year JGBs flat after moderate BOJ bond buying, Treasury yield rebound

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Monday after moderate buying at the Bank of Japan's bond purchase operations, while the sentiment was weak as a fall in the U.S. Treasury yields was limited despite disappointing U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which fell to two-months low on Friday following data showing slow growth in the U.S. job market, rebounded on the same day as investors remained confident the economy was on the road to a strong recovery. US/

*The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.450%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.650%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.695%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.05 point to 151.39, with a trading volume of 13,016 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

