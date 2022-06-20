10-year JGB futures rise after U.S. Treasury yields retreat

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose on Monday after U.S. Treasury yields retreated from 10-year highs over the weekend, while the Bank of Japan's ramped-up efforts to defend its 10-year yield ceiling helped calm sentiment.

The 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.56 point to 147.99, with a trading volume of 8,760 lots.

U.S. Treasury yields held near the week's lows on Friday after a volatile five days that saw them hit more than 10-year highs on expectations of aggressive rate increases, and then fall on concern about how these would impact growth. US/

The Bank of Japan on Friday kept its easy-monetary policy unchanged, announcing it would continue its offer to buy unlimited amounts 10-year bonds and the bonds with seven-year maturity.

Yields on cash bonds rose, with the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.230%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC jumped 4 basis points to 0.085%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 0.915% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 basis points to 1.205%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 basis points to 1.290%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to -0.065%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Robert Birsel)

