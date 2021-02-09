10-year JGB futures fall in longest losing streak since 2003 on fears of rising U.S. rates

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond futures fell for a tenth consecutive session on Tuesday, their longest losing streak in 18 years, as investors fret over rising interest rates in the U.S. on a large stimulus plan.

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond futures fell for a tenth consecutive session on Tuesday, their longest losing streak in 18 years, as investors fret over rising interest rates in the U.S. on a large stimulus plan.

Demand for government debt was also weak, as some market players are nervous that the Bank of Japan could reduce its bond-buying when it reviews its policy in March, a market participant said.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near 11-month highs overnight as U.S. fiscal stimulus was seen boosting economic growth and spurring inflation.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 151.48.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.065% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.460%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.130% and the JGB five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters