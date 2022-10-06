10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations This Week

Thousands of flights were canceled this week as airlines continue to struggle post-pandemic and in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

If you’re traveling soon, it’s helpful to check how your departing airport or chosen airline is stacking up in terms of cancellations. An analysis of data from FlightAware by Forbes Advisor found that 2,228 flights have been canceled nationally so far this week (October 3 to October 6) with 1,332 of those occurring at the top 10 airports for cancellations.

U.S. Airports With the Most Cancellations

An analysis of FlightAware data finds that 30% of flights have been canceled at Southwest Florida International so far this week. At Punta Gorda, 7% of flights have been canceled.

Here are the U.S. airports with the most flight cancellations from October 3 to October 6.

Airlines With the Most Cancellations

Some airlines are more prone to cancellations and delays than others, which may influence which carrier you choose for your travel. In some cases, it could be worth spending a little extra money on a ticket with an airline other than your usual choice, based on its recent performance.

Here are the airlines with the most cancellations last week.

How to Buy Travel Insurance That Helps With Flight Cancellations and Delays

If you’re considering purchasing a travel insurance policy for your upcoming trip, choose one that helps with flight cancellations and delays.

Trip cancellation insurance can reimburse the money you lose in non-refundable trip costs for specific reasons stated in the policy, such as mechanical failures, severe weather and airport security issues. Keep in mind that not all of the chaos happening during travel lately will fall under these reasons.

Travel insurance policies sometimes include travel delay insurance, which will cover costs while you wait for your rebooked flight. It can reimburse you for lodging, meals and transportation you may incur during your delay.

Some travel credit cards offer the benefit of travel protection, making them a valuable tool for booking your flight ticket. These benefits usually aren’t as comprehensive as travel insurance policies, but they can cover trip delays, baggage delays and lost luggage delays. The amount covered varies by credit card, so check your benefits.

Tips for Dealing with Flight Delays and Cancellations

Flight cancellations and delays are an unpleasant experience for all parties involved. Not only are trips disrupted, but airline employees are tasked with managing heightened emotions from dissatisfied customers while they figure out the puzzle of rerouting or rebooking an itinerary.

These tips can help you handle flight cancellations and make the most out of a frustrating situation:

Advocate for yourself. While it’s always helpful to speak with an airline representative in person at the airport, try time-saving strategies like logging into the airline’s app while waiting in line for help at the airport and searching for alternate flights that fit within your schedule. That way, you can come up with a plan that works for you, rather than impulsively accepting whatever the airline agent offers you.

Know your rights. As a passenger—and paying customer—you have rights when your trip is delayed or canceled. Some airlines are required to rebook you on the next available flight, and some may even allow you to fly on a partner airline instead, which opens up your rebooking options.

If your flight is canceled due to something in the airline’s control, you may be entitled to meal vouchers or overnight accommodations (keep in mind that bad weather wouldn’t be included here!). If you’re flying in the European Union, you have more comprehensive rights, including cash compensation up to 600 euros when flights are canceled or significantly delayed due to reasons within the airline’s control. Any airline that flies within the E.U. is bound by this law—including American-based airlines.

Get smart with checked baggage. Checked bags are a source of pain during travel these days, with horror stories of bags showing up days after weddings, arriving destroyed or getting lost entirely. If you booked your airfare with a credit card, check your benefits guide to see if you have coverage for lost or delayed luggage—it may cover the cost of essential purchases, like toiletries or a change of clothes, until your bag shows up. If you fly abroad and your luggage is lost, you may be eligible for reimbursement.

