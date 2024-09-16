10 Worst States for Selling a House in 2024

So far in 2024, we’ve seen a seller’s market in real estate sweep across the U.S. That means that housing demand is exceeding supply, giving sellers the upper hand and often allowing them to get more money for their homes than they would in a buyer’s market.

Though in general the U.S. housing market favors sellers, that isn’t necessarily the case across the board. Some states offer more lucrative opportunities for home sellers than others, and, in fact, some states are less than ideal for sellers and lean toward favoring buyers.

GOBankingRates analyzed metro areas across the U.S. to find the 10 worst states for home sellers in 2024. In these states, sellers are less likely to sell their homes above list price and there are a greater number of listings with price cuts.

Keep reading for a closer look at the results and see whether your state favors buyers over sellers.

10. North Carolina

Average home value: $617,058

$617,058 Market heat index: 47

47 Share of homes sold above list price: 7.2%

7.2% Share of listings with price cuts: 26.1%

9. Utah

Average home value: $1,172,100

$1,172,100 Market heat index: 36

36 Share of homes sold above list price: 8.4%

8.4% Share of listings with price cuts: 21.9%

8. South Carolina

Average home value: $538,001

$538,001 Market heat index: 42

42 Share of homes sold above list price: 11.4%

11.4% Share of listings with price cuts: 27.0%

7. Tennessee

Average home value: $451,726

$451,726 Market heat index: 47

47 Share of homes sold above list price: 20.7%

20.7% Share of listings with price cuts: 34.4%

6. Louisiana

Average home value: $248,310

$248,310 Market heat index: 35

35 Share of homes sold above list price: 13.3%

13.3% Share of listings with price cuts: 26.7%

5. Texas

Average home value: $466,743

$466,743 Market heat index: 39

39 Share of homes sold above list price: 18.7%

18.7% Share of listings with price cuts: 31.6%

4. Alabama

Average home value: $365,202

$365,202 Market heat index: 24

24 Share of homes sold above list price: 9.0%

9.0% Share of listings with price cuts: 24.0%

3. Mississippi

Average home value: $212,987

$212,987 Market heat index: 14

14 Share of homes sold above list price: 11.5%

11.5% Share of listings with price cuts: 25.5%

2. Florida

Average home value: $1,090,593

$1,090,593 Market heat index: 20

20 Share of homes sold above list price: 5.1%

5.1% Share of listings with price cuts: 22.5%

1. Idaho

Average home value: $563,088

$563,088 Market heat index: 28

28 Share of homes sold above list price: 6.3%

6.3% Share of listings with price cuts: 29.9%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed metro areas across the United States to find the best places to sell your home. Using the metros listed on Zillow Research Data, GOBankingRates found the average home values from July 2024, the market heat index, the shares of listings with a price cut, the median sale-to-list ratio and the percent of homes sold above list all sourced from Zillow Research Data. The market heat index was scored and weighted at 1.00, the sale to list ratio was scored and weighted at 1.00, the share of list with price cut was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the percent of homes sold above list was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best places to sell a home. Each state was averaged to find the best states to sell a home. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 9th, 2024.

