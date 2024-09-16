News & Insights

10 Worst States for Selling a House in 2024

September 16, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

So far in 2024, we’ve seen a seller’s market in real estate sweep across the U.S. That means that housing demand is exceeding supply, giving sellers the upper hand and often allowing them to get more money for their homes than they would in a buyer’s market.

Though in general the U.S. housing market favors sellers, that isn’t necessarily the case across the board. Some states offer more lucrative opportunities for home sellers than others, and, in fact, some states are less than ideal for sellers and lean toward favoring buyers.  

GOBankingRates analyzed metro areas across the U.S. to find the 10 worst states for home sellers in 2024. In these states, sellers are less likely to sell their homes above list price and there are a greater number of listings with price cuts.

Keep reading for a closer look at the results and see whether your state favors buyers over sellers.

Drone photo of downtown Clayton, North Carolina.

10. North Carolina

  • Average home value: $617,058  
  • Market heat index: 47
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 7.2%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 26.1%

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

9. Utah

  • Average home value: $1,172,100 
  • Market heat index: 36
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 8.4%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 21.9%

Beachfront Mansion, Aerial View of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina stock photo

8. South Carolina

  • Average home value: $538,001  
  • Market heat index: 42
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 11.4%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 27.0%
An aerial view of Downtown Cleveland, Tennessee with dense buildings under a blue sky with tiny clouds.

7. Tennessee

  • Average home value: $451,726   
  • Market heat index: 47
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 20.7%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 34.4%
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

6. Louisiana

  • Average home value: $248,310   
  • Market heat index: 35
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 13.3%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 26.7%

Cedar Park , Texas , USA aerial drone views , Homes , Houses , and Real Estate Suburb Neighborhoods.

5. Texas

  • Average home value: $466,743  
  • Market heat index: 39
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 18.7%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 31.6%
2510 Kirby Bridge Rd, Decatur, AL 35603

4. Alabama

  • Average home value: $365,202 
  • Market heat index: 24
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 9.0%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 24.0%
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Cityscape, Urban Skyline, Horizontal

3. Mississippi

  • Average home value: $212,987  
  • Market heat index: 14
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 11.5%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 25.5%

The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

2. Florida

  • Average home value: $1,090,593 
  • Market heat index: 20
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 5.1%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 22.5%
A snow covered tree stands in he foreground and a barn in the background on a clear day north of Hayden, Idaho.

1. Idaho

  • Average home value: $563,088 
  • Market heat index: 28
  • Share of homes sold above list price: 6.3%
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 29.9%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed metro areas across the United States to find the best places to sell your home. Using the metros listed on Zillow Research Data, GOBankingRates found the average home values from July 2024, the market heat index, the shares of listings with a price cut, the median sale-to-list ratio and the percent of homes sold above list all sourced from Zillow Research Data. The market heat index was scored and weighted at 1.00, the sale to list ratio was scored and weighted at 1.00, the share of list with price cut was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the percent of homes sold above list was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best places to sell a home. Each state was averaged to find the best states to sell a home. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 9th, 2024.

