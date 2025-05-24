The 10 Worst-Paying College Majors 5 Years After Graduation: Is Your Degree Among Them?

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

It’s a question kids are frequently asked, and one that usually elicits excited answers. Kids will say they want to be teachers, astronauts, veterinarians, doctors — the list goes on. You’ll hear all about why their dream job du jour is important and interesting.

Seldom, if ever, will you hear a child rattle on about the profitability of the career, or what unemployment rates look like in the field or whether the market is oversaturated with educated job candidates.

By the time high school rolls around, kids usually have a less fantastical and more hardened sense of a career’s viability. They may shut down the prospect of some college majors that appeal to them because the careers they lead to are typically low paying, if not on the verge of being totally obsolete.

Those kids — the ones who just say no to majors they may have once dreamed of pursuing — probably won’t be surprised by recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that found the careers with the lowest wages in one’s early earning years.

10. Theology and Religion

Share with graduate degree: 45.6%

45.6% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Underemployment rate: 42.9%

9. Social Services

Share with graduate degree: 51.9%

51.9% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 1.7%

1.7% Underemployment rate: 31.8%

8. Miscellaneous Biological Science

Share with graduate degree: 60%

60% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Underemployment rate: 49.0%

7. General Education

Share with graduate degree: 43.1%

43.1% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Underemployment rate: 22.1%

6. Family and Consumer Sciences

Share with graduate degree: 36.1%

36.1% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Underemployment rate: 39.8%

5. Early Childhood Education

Share with graduate degree: 43.1%

43.1% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 1.3%

1.3% Underemployment rate: 22.1%

4. Anthropology

Share with graduate degree: 46.7%

46.7% Median wage, early career: $42,000

$42,000 Unemployment rate: 9.4%

9.4% Underemployment rate: 55.9%

3. Performing Arts

Share with graduate degree: 37.3%

37.3% Median wage, early career: $41,000

$41,000 Unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Underemployment rate: 62.3%

2. General Social Sciences

Share with graduate degree: 40.3%

40.3% Median wage, early career: $41,000

$41,000 Unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Underemployment rate: 54.1%

1. Foreign Language

Share with graduate degree: 50.5%

50.5% Median wage, early career: $40,000

$40,000 Unemployment rate: 4%

4% Underemployment rate: 51.1%

