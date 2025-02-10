10 West Virginia Cities Where Home Prices Are Expected To Surge in 2025

West Virginia’s official motto is “Montani Semper Liberi.” In English, that means “Mountaineers Are Always Free.” The motto is written in the state constitution, which was signed in 1872. Does this motto hold up in 2025? Well, if you equate freedom with relatively affordable costs of living, then possibly.

The cost of living in West Virginia is 9% lower than the national average, per RentCafe. Housing is the cheapest aspect of living in the Mountain State at 21% lower than the national average. But bear in mind that though single-family homes are generally cheaper in West Virginia than they are in most other states, there are areas in the state where home prices are climbing.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across West Virginia to find the 10 cities where home prices might surge in 2025. The cities were ranked to show the largest percentage and largest dollar change in home prices anticipated.

10. Ripley

Livability: 71

71 Average value of a single-family home: $195,468

$195,468 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 2.2%

2.2% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $4,300

$4,300 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $199,769

9. Oak Hill

Livability: 64

64 Average value of a single-family home: $140,641

$140,641 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.3%

3.3% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $4,641

$4,641 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $145,282

8. Buckhannon

Livability: 73

73 Average value of a single-family home: $157,056

$157,056 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.0%

3.0% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $4,712

$4,712 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $161,768

7. Ravenswood

Livability: 63

63 Average value of a single-family home: $170,507

$170,507 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.2%

3.2% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $5,456

$5,456 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $175,964

6. Fayetteville

Livability: 59

59 Average value of a single-family home: $184,608

$184,608 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.5%

3.5% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $6,461

$6,461 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $191,069

5. Princeton

Livability: 71

71 Average value of a single-family home: $156,427

$156,427 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 4.3%

4.3% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $6,726

$6,726 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $163,153

4. Romney

Livability: 72

72 Average value of a single-family home: $220,686

$220,686 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 3.2%

3.2% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $7,062

$7,062 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $227,748

3. Falling Waters

Livability: 65

65 Average value of a single-family home: $320,115

$320,115 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 2.5%

2.5% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $8,003

$8,003 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $328,118

2. Martinsburg

Livability: 73

73 Average value of a single-family home: $291,828

$291,828 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 2.8%

2.8% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $8,171

$8,171 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $299,999

1. Inwood

Livability: 64

64 Average value of a single-family home: $303,978

$303,978 Forecast of home value change (percentage) in November 2025: 2.7%

2.7% Forecast of home value change (in dollars) in November 2025: $8,207

$8,207 Forecast of home value in November 2025: $312,185

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across West Virginia to find the places where home prices might surge in 2025. First, GOBankingRates identified cities in West Virginia with housing data using Zillow Home Value Forecast from November 2024. For each location, a number of factors were found including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for November 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Using the Zillow Home Value Forecast, the one-year percentage change in home values are identified and along with the current home value, the dollar amount and estimated future home value can be calculated for each city. The cities were ranked to show the largest percent and largest dollar change. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 10, 2025.

