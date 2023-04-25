10 Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Chances of Getting a Job

It’s commonly known that looking for a job can end up being a job in itself — whether you’re looking for a new opportunity, have been laid off or are just starting your career. Chances are you already have been given a lot of advice and tips on how to go about it.

But experts say there are many ways job seekers get in their own way when looking for opportunities and end up sabotaging their changes of getting jobs.

Here are some of the mistakes.

Not Thinking About Switching Lanes

One way you’re limiting your career opportunities is thinking you can’t switch lanes, said Katie Warchol, financial advisor at Edward Jones.

“If you’re feeling uninspired in your career, consider whether it might be time to make a change,” Warchol said. “Think about the transferable skills that you have. What are your strengths? The key in a career transition is to really be cognizant of your strengths and be an advocate for yourself.”

Warchol started as a career counselor and said she does not have a background in business, “but I had a background in people.”

“I think that exemplifies that you don’t have to have a finance or an investment background to be a financial advisor,” she said. “For me, skills like listening and relationship building serve me well as a counselor, as a trainer and as a financial advisor.”

Having a Generic Resume

Having a generic resume and failing to update it with accomplishments related to the position is also a big mistake.

“Look carefully at how you’re branding yourself on your resume,” said Laura Smith-Proulx, career expert at An Expert Resume. “Does it fail to distinguish you from other candidates with similar qualifications? Or are you only adding details to a resume from the past that doesn’t reflect your current stature? If so, start over.”

Smith-Proulx recommended candidates add fresh achievements that show how they outperformed others, took the company revenue or performance to the next level, or cut costs.

“Be sure you’re relating your experience to the position,” she added. “For example, if the employer is requesting skills in technology, minimize your experience in accounting or sales, while highlighting your use of current technical apps or digital systems.”

Neglecting Your LinkedIn Strategy

Not having the same qualifications mirrored between your resume and LinkedIn profile is also a no-no.

“Keep the dates, position titles and accomplishments consistent in both places,” Smith-Proulx said. “Remember, the overwhelming majority of recruiters will search online for your background prior to calling you for an interview.”

In addition, she recommended mentioning your strongest qualifications in your LinkedIn headline, including keywords and desired job titles.

“Also, find and comment on LinkedIn posts and content related to your desired job target,” she said. “Doing so can raise your visibility among that of your competition and show your aptitude in your field.”

Not Leveraging Professional Associations or Industry Groups

If you don’t already belong to a professional or trade association in your industry, consider getting started — it can be extremely beneficial during a job search.

“Professional associations love to provide advantages to their members, such as publishing lists of jobs or offering high-profile speaking opportunities to present on your area of expertise,” Smith-Proulx said. “Some associations offer certification programs that allow you to earn new credentials.”

Being Too Focused on What You Want

Executive career coach Jessica Sweet at Wishingwell Coaching said many people come to her after spending months searching unsuccessfully for jobs. One of the top ways they sabotage themselves is being too focused on what they want, she said.

“It is important to know what you want in a job and to not settle,” Sweet said, “but when you are interviewing you are essentially selling yourself to your future employer. It’s a delicate dance of playing hard to get — negotiating, not seeming too desperate — but also focusing on the needs and pain points of the employer.”

Not Wanting To Brag

Downplaying yourself and minimizing your accomplishments will hinder your chances of landing your dream job.

Indeed, Sweet said that instead of being clear and honest about their experience, wins and skills, some candidates downplay what they’ve done.

“Many people say that they don’t want to brag,” she said. “They emphasize the role of the team in the project instead of talking about their role, or they lack confidence to discuss what they’ve done altogether. This really undermines their ability to shine in the eyes of the employer and to help them see what you could do for them.”

They Lack Confidence

Even if they make it to the interview, candidates can self-sabotage with lack of confidence, Sweet said. Being unable to clearly show how they are the best hire and do so with conviction is a deal breaker.

“If a candidate isn’t advocating for themselves,” she said, “why would a potential employer?”

Not Doing Your Homework

While job descriptions are helpful, they don’t include all of the details of what the position entails and what will be expected of you. In turn, not taking the time to research the company and its culture can be a mistake.

“You think the ad or job description you’ve seen is accurate and what they’re looking for,” said Jeff Altman, career coach at The Big Game Hunter. “Job descriptions are at best 80% accurate. They are typically an institutional document used to fill previous positions like this and rarely updated. You need to find out about the position early in an interview or screening call so you understand what they are really trying to find.”

Not Understanding the Current Job Landscape and Where Opportunities Can Arise

Some experts recommend being more vigilant in finding opportunities as there are times when opportunities are more subtle hints than bold prints.

“It could happen in a casual conversation or prompted by someone who notices your untapped strength,” said Mark Anthony Dyson, founder at The Voice of Job Seekers.

In addition, not being able to adjust to “your peaks and valleys” is another way to sabotage your job search, Dyson said.

“Today’s job market is different from month to month,” he said. “If you’re not watching industry employment trends, you’ll get left behind. What happens in one industry doesn’t apply to all.”

Appearing Desperate

Appearing desperate is not a good look when searching for a job.

“To paraphrase a Pink Floyd classic, ‘Don’t hang on in quiet desperation,'” Dyson said. “Begging is an awful way to get help, but even a subtle, ‘I need a job today’ is unflattering. While everyone needs help finding a job, it’s better to be helpful to get help.”

