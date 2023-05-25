10 Ways You Can Use ChatGPT To Save Money on Your Utilities

The unstoppable and ever-evolving powers of ChatGPT have been dominating headlines and discussions around the world. There’s substantial anxiety over how ChatGPT will be a painful disruptor that replaces jobs once only occupied by actual humans.

Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

See: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Though ChatGPT is in some senses of the word, “scary,” its incredible uses for consumers mustn’t be underplayed or undermined. ChatGPT can help you save money, including on your utility bills. Let’s explore how.

Explain Your Utility Bills in Plain Terms

First of all, ChatGPT can help you understand your utility bill in the first place, quite a feat!

“Utility bills can be complex and confusing, but ChatGPT is here to simplify them for you,” said Victoria Mendoza, the CEO of MediaPeanut. “By leveraging its natural language processing capabilities, ChatGPT can analyze your utility bills, break down the different components and explain them in plain and understandable terms.”

Reveal (and Reduce) Your Utility Usage and Behaviors

How can we save energy if we don’t fully comprehend how much we’re using in the first place?

“ChatGPT uses natural language processing (NLP) combined with data analytics to extract and analyze relevant information about your utility consumption,” said Charlie Wright, operation director at Epos Now. “It systematically searches for ways to help you optimize the amount of energy or water being consumed, saving you money in the long run.”​​

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Provide Location-Specific Comparative Analysis

Are you using more or less energy than the average person in your neighborhood? What even are the metrics for figuring this out? One way you can learn is by tapping ChatGPT’s comparative analysis capabilities.

“ChatGPT can analyze your utility bills and compare them against industry benchmarks or similar households in your area,” said Umair Kamil, an EdTech founder. “This comparative analysis helps identify areas where you might be overspending or where efficiency improvements can be made. For example, it can highlight if your electricity usage is higher than average and suggest measures to reduce it.”

Give Personalized Energy Savings Advice

We all need to get better about conserving energy in order to save money (and help out the planet, perhaps), but we all lead unique lifestyles. As such, simply searching for tips on the internet can feel too broad. ChatGPT fixes that.

“ChatGPT can provide personalized energy-saving advice based on individual usage patterns and lifestyle,” said Federico Rainis, the head of operations at Ladybug Energy. “For instance, it can analyze your usual power consumption and suggest the optimal time to use appliances to save on energy costs.”

Help With Bill Negotiating

If you find that your bill is surprisingly high, or you beg to differ with any of what your bill says, ChatGPT can assist in negotiating with service providers on your behalf.

“By providing relevant details and context, ChatGPT can generate persuasive arguments, propose alternative solutions or even suggest contacting regulatory bodies if necessary,” Kamil said. “Its ability to communicate effectively can aid in resolving billing disputes and potentially lower your bills.”

Set Reminders and Alerts

Forgetting to turn the lights off? ChatGPT to the rescue!

“ChatGPT could be set to remind you about energy conservation practices or alert you when your consumption is higher than usual,” Rainis said.

Offer Energy-Efficient Home Upgrade Insights

Thinking about buying a smart thermostat or another energy-saving product? Talk to ChatGPT about it.

“ChatGPT can offer detailed guidance on energy-efficient home upgrades,” Kamil said. “It can help you assess the potential return on investment for various improvements, such as installing insulation, upgrading windows or implementing smart home technologies. By considering factors like upfront costs, energy savings amd available incentives, ChatGPT can recommend the most cost-effective upgrades for your specific situation.”

Teach You Waste-Reducing Strategies

ChatGPT can be used to get the scoop on waste reduction strategies that can lead to savings.

“By discussing recycling, composting or reducing single-use items, ChatGPT can help you explore environmentally friendly practices that align with your financial goals,” Kamil said. “These strategies not only contribute to savings, but also promote sustainability.”

Inform You of Energy Conservation Programs

“ChatGPT can inform you about energy conservation programs and initiatives offered by government agencies, utilities or non-profit organizations,” Kamil said. “It can guide you through the application process for energy efficiency grants, subsidies or rebate programs that can help offset the costs of energy-saving upgrades or renewable energy installations.”

You May Want To Get ChatGPT Plus

If you’re trying to scale back spending entirely, this may not be the most useful suggestion, but if you really want to tap into the full powers of ChatGPT, including the ways it can save you money, you should consider paying for ChatGPT Plus.

“I highly suggest using ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20,” said Phil Vam, a tech expert with Lifedev.net. “It has a browsing feature (still in beta) available, so it will give you recommendations based on the latest news and trends, and it may even recommend you more affordable options for some bills.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Ways You Can Use ChatGPT To Save Money on Your Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.