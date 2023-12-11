10 Ways You Can Lose All of Your Wealth in Less Than Five Years

One of the greatest fears for many people is to suddenly find themselves stripped of their wealth through mismanagement or bad investments. Unfortunately, this fear can become a reality in a matter of years if you don’t take steps to protect your finances.

In this article, we will explore 10 ways that can lead to the loss of your wealth within five years and offer suggestions on how to be smart with your money and avoid such financial circumstances.

Spending More Than You Can Afford

Living beyond your means is a classic path to financial ruin. A lavish lifestyle can quickly deplete even substantial fortunes. Even wealthy people need to understand the difference between wants and needs. Creating a budget or at least understanding your financial situation is important in ensuring you don’t spend more than you can afford.

Making Risky Investments

Most people with wealth have investment portfolios. However, knowing how to invest is essential. Market volatility, economic downturns and unforeseen events can lead to substantial losses, wiping out entire portfolios quickly. If you are not an experienced investor, consider working with a company or individual to help manage your investments. Just do your research when choosing an investment advisor.

“People often get lured by the promise of high returns in speculative ventures like volatile stocks, cryptocurrencies or trendy business ventures without adequate understanding,” said Jake Claver, CEO of Syndicately. “When these investments don’t pan out as expected, significant losses can occur. For instance, investing heavily in a single stock without diversifying can lead to substantial losses if that stock underperforms. The recent cryptocurrency crashes serve as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change with risky investments.”

Unwise Real Estate Ventures

Some people consider real estate a stable investment, but it’s not as sure of a thing as some make it out to be. Owning real estate can be quite costly. Added expenses include property taxes, maintenance and insurance. Underestimating these added costs can lead to significant financial losses, which can eat into your profit margins.

Also, real estate markets go up and down, so poorly timed property purchases or sales can occur. Economic downturns can result in plummeting property values, leaving investors with assets worth far less than their initial investments.

Lack of Financial Literacy

Until recently, personal finance has never been something extensively taught in schools. This has caused a severe lack of financial literacy. This can spell trouble if you don’t know where to turn for guidance.

“Many individuals lack basic understanding of budgeting, investing or the importance of emergency funds,” Claver said. “This gap in knowledge often leads to poor financial decisions, like overusing credit, falling for scams or failing to save for the future. The consequence is a gradual erosion of wealth, which can accelerate if coupled with economic downturns or personal emergencies.”

Family and Relationship Issues

Family disputes, divorces or contentious inheritances can lead to financial losses. Legal fees, asset divisions and alimony payments can significantly impact your financial standing. Failure to establish prenuptial agreements or adequately plan for family-related financial contingencies can be costly mistakes.

Unforeseen Medical Expenses

Health emergencies can strike without warning, and the resulting medical expenses can quickly deplete savings. Medical expenses will vary depending on insurance, and inadequate coverage for a large unexpected medical bill can be devastating.

Legal Troubles and Lawsuits

Legal troubles, including lawsuits, can be extremely expensive. Whether it’s a business dispute, personal injury claim or other legal matter, the costs associated with legal battles can quickly escalate. Individuals with inadequate insurance coverage or other preventive measures may find their wealth going to hefty legal fees and settlements.

Falling Victim to Financial Scams and Fraud

People are looking to take advantage of you everywhere you turn these days — offering you the next great investment or simply just trying to steal your financial information. Unless you’re careful, these mistakes can cost you a fortune.

“The lack of due diligence and a susceptibility to deceptive activities can swiftly undermine financial security,” said Clint Brasher, trial lawyer at Brasher Law Firm. “Scammers exploit vulnerabilities, and a failure to discern legitimate opportunities from fraudulent ones can result in devastating consequences. Protecting one’s assets requires a proactive approach, including continuous education on evolving scam tactics, robust cybersecurity measures, and a healthy skepticism that serves as a bulwark against fraudulent attempts.”

Excessive Debt

Accumulating excessive debt can happen more easily than you might think. Even those with a lot of wealth should make smart decisions regarding taking on debt. High-interest loans, credit card debts and extravagant spending habits can quickly drain financial resources.

Letting Emotions Manage Money

Letting your emotions manage your money is easy, but it can devastate your wealth. When making financial decisions, try to separate your emotions as best as possible. For example, don’t invest in your friend’s startup if it is not a good financial decision, don’t forgo the prenuptial agreement just because it is not romantic, and don’t lend a family member a large sum of money if you know they won’t pay you back.

The Bottom Line

Wealth, once attained, is not guaranteed to last. Although some people think they will never lose their wealth, it can happen. Understanding the most common financial mistakes that cause people to lose their wealth can help prevent it from happening to you. It is also helpful to take proactive measures to mitigate against these mistakes.

