10 Ways to Travel More in 2023

Lots of people would absolutely love to travel more, but sadly, few actually end up doing it. For many, there's always some obstacle that gets in the way, like thinking they don't have enough money or vacation time.

I've had those same hesitations, so I get it. But if you really want to travel more, you can make it happen, and you definitely don't need to wait years to do it. Here are all the ways you can go on some exciting new adventures in 2023.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

1. Start planning now

The best way to turn traveling from a dream into reality is to start seriously planning it. If you're just hoping to travel more next year, without taking any action, you probably won't end up doing anything differently than before. When you figure out where you want to go, how much money you'll need, and when you'll do it, you're much more likely to follow through.

2. Set up a travel savings fund

Money is usually the main reason that people don't travel as much as they'd like. It's a good idea to set up savings specifically for travel so that you don't need to go into debt to take a trip.

If you haven't already, open a high-yield savings account, since these offer the highest interest rates. You can normally set up multiple sub-savings accounts toward different goals. So, make a sub-account with a name like "Travel Fund," and start transferring money to it every month.

3. Find expenses you can cut back on

When you hear about someone who travels all the time, you might wonder, "How do they do it?" There's hardly ever a real secret. They've made traveling a priority, and they don't spend much on other expenses so that they have more to spend on it.

To free up more money for your travel savings, look for ways to cut expenses elsewhere in areas that aren't as important to you. For example, if you're always buying the latest smartphones and other devices, consider whether you'd rather have those or that trip to Europe you've always dreamed of.

4. Look for remote working opportunities

One great way to make travel work for you financially is by working remotely while on your trips. Consider looking at job boards with remote work or seeing if there's a way to work remotely at your current job, even if it's just from time to time.

I know that working while you travel probably doesn't sound like the most appealing thing in the world. Trust me, you can have a fantastic time on a vacation while getting some work done, as well. And working remotely makes it possible to travel much more than if you were taking time off for every trip.

5. Open a travel credit card

A travel credit card earns rewards that you can redeem toward travel purchases, such as airfare and hotel stays. Many of the best travel credit cards also include lots of other perks, like points you can transfer to different airlines and hotels or access to airport lounges. The right card, or perhaps multiple credit cards, could help you travel at a much lower cost.

6. Visit places in the offseason

Prices are normally much lower when you visit destinations in their offseasons. For example, Europe is most expensive during the summer, but you can have just as much fun visiting in the spring or fall. For trips to popular destinations, be flexible about when you go, and you have a much better chance of finding cheap travel opportunities.

7. Sign up for travel deal alerts

There are lots of places where you can get alerts on the latest travel deals. These work especially well if you're flexible about when you travel. Here are a few of the most popular places to set up travel alerts:

Skyscanner

Kayak

Google Flights

Hopper

Scott's Cheap Flights

8. Go on shorter trips

Not every trip needs to be a big, two-week vacation somewhere far away from home. One of the easiest ways to travel more often is to add shorter trips that you can take over a long weekend. Look for places that are within driving distance or that you can reach with a quick flight. These are a nice way to get a break from your normal routine without spending much time or money.

9. Consider more affordable destinations

There are travel destinations to fit pretty much any budget. If you want to travel somewhere without breaking the bank, it's all a matter of choosing the right place. You could try Latin America or Southeast Asia, both of which offer lots of incredible and affordable places to visit.

Or, if there's a specific country you want to visit, try going somewhere other than the most popular tourist attraction. Sure, Paris is far from cheap, but there are plenty of other cities that will allow you to experience France without paying nearly as much.

10. Spend smart while you travel

It's easier to travel often if you get good at managing your money while you're away from home. But if you spend too much, then you'll probably need to wait a while before you can afford another trip.

My preferred approach is to find a middle ground between budget-friendly options and splurging. I'll go to some nice restaurants and spring for more expensive activities that really interest me. However, I'll also buy food to eat at my hotel, find cheaper places to grab a bite, and do low-cost activities, like visiting parks and museums.

Traveling doesn't need to be something you dream about doing years in the future. If you make it a priority, and you follow the right tips, you'll be able to visit plenty of new places in 2023.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.