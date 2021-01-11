10 Ways To Bank Smarter In The New Year

Having a bank account is convenient and useful in more ways than one. A checking account can make paying bills or making purchases using a debit card easier. Savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) are safe and secure places to hold money for the short or long term, while earning interest on balances.

Nearly 95% of American households have at least one bank account, according to the FDIC. The start of a new year is an excellent time to reevaluate your bank accounts and banking habits. As you look ahead to the next 12 months, consider these practical tips for banking smarter.

1. Curb Banking Fees

Banking fees can quickly add up, taking a bite out of your account balances. Of the approximately 7.1 million American households that are unbanked, 34% said high fees were one reason for not having a bank account.

Some of the most common banking fees you may encounter include:

Monthly maintenance fees

Overdraft fees

Non-sufficient funds fees

Returned item fees

Third-party ATM fees

If you haven’t checked the fees you’re paying your bank lately, now may be a good time to review your customer agreement to see what you’re being charged.

Then, consider how you might be able to avoid some of these fees. Setting up low balance alerts, for example, can prompt you to make a deposit into your checking account to avoid overdraft fees or monthly maintenance fees.

2. Consider a Lower Cost Banking Switch

Switching banks may sound like a headache, but it’s not as difficult as you may think. Moving to a new bank can make sense if it allows you to reduce what you pay in fees.

When you’re considering a bank account switch, take the time to compare traditional banks, credit unions and online banks. Online banks can be more fee-friendly, as they tend to have lower overhead costs and can thus pass on some savings to customers.

3. Review the Interest Rates You’re Earning

Savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs can all help you to grow your money, but banks aren’t alike when it comes to the interest rates, or APYs, they offer. With the Federal Reserve slashing rates early in 2020, many banks followed suit, lowering the rates offered to savers.

This is not an excuse to stop saving. But it does mean you should look around at what other banks are offering to try and find the most favorable rates. Again, online banks may have the most attractive rates. But, of course, you also want to consider things like the minimum deposit requirements, minimum balance requirements and monthly fees before making a move to secure a higher rate.

4. Shop Around for Better Deals on the Rates You’re Paying

While lower interest rates aren’t ideal for savers, they can be a good thing when borrowing money. If you have student loans, an auto loan, a personal loan or a mortgage through your bank, a low interest rate environment could provide ideal conditions to refinance.

Refinancing allows you to replace your existing loan with a new loan at a lower interest rate. Depending on the type of refinancing, there may be some out-of-pocket costs. With a mortgage refinance, for example, you may have to pay closing costs unless you can roll them into the loan.

Using a mortgage refinancing calculator can help you estimate how much you could save with a new loan. Consider talking to your current bank about refinance rates first and use those as a jumping-off point when comparing them to other banks.

5. Get to Know Online and Mobile Banking Tools

Online and mobile banking can make managing your accounts easier, so you can curb how often you need to visit a branch. But you may not be taking full advantage of the tools your bank offers.

For example, mobile check deposit can be a convenient way to deposit checks into your account. You simply snap a photo of the check with your phone—no branch or ATM visit needed.

Other online and mobile banking tools you may be missing out on include:

Bill payment alerts and online bill payment

Security alerts and notifications

Automatic transfers between accounts or accounts at an external bank

Person-to-person payments

Electronic statements

If you haven’t taken time to explore your bank’s online and mobile banking capabilities fully, consider putting that on your financial to-do list. And if your bank’s online or mobile banking is lacking when it comes to features or benefits, that may be another reason to consider moving your accounts elsewhere.

6. Use Different Accounts for Different Savings Goals

Setting financial goals is something you may be considering at the start of a new year. If those goals involve saving, setting up individual accounts can make it easier to monitor your progress.

For example, you might open a high-yield savings account at an online bank to hold your emergency fund. Ideally, this money should be readily accessible to you when you need it. Earning a competitive interest rate and paying no monthly maintenance fees are a bonus.

If you have mid-term goals, such as saving money toward a vacation or a new car, you might use a money market account to hold those funds. A money market account can earn interest like a savings account, but it can also come with check-writing capabilities or a debit card, making it easy to tap into those funds once you’re ready to use them.

Certificates of deposit can be useful for saving money you don’t plan to use for a while. A CD is a time deposit, meaning you agree to keep your money in the account for a set time period. In exchange, you earn interest on your savings.

You may use CD accounts to save money toward a down payment on a home or fund a wedding if you plan to get married in the new few years. Just keep in mind that dipping into a CD before it matures could trigger an early withdrawal penalty.

7. Close Bank Accounts You Don’t Need

Having multiple bank accounts can be helpful if you want to keep savings separate from checking or you’re splitting expenses with someone else. But it’s possible to have too much of a good thing if you have accounts scattered across different banks.

If you’d like to streamline your banking activity in the new year, consider how many bank accounts you realistically need to have. These may include:

One checking account for paying bills

A separate checking account for other spending

A savings account for short-term goals

A savings, money market or CD account for longer-term goals

If you have more bank accounts than you need, trimming the fat can help you consolidate your money. And you might save a little cash in the process if you’re able to get rid of accounts with higher fees.

Just be sure to close your accounts properly. This means switching over any necessary bill payments, canceling recurring payments or deposits and letting your bank know that you’re planning to make a switch. It’s also a good idea to follow up with the bank and make sure accounts are closed and that no new transactions are allowed to post that could accidentally reopen them.

8. Take Care When Closing Credit Card Accounts

Credit cards can help you save money if you’re earning points, miles or cash back on purchases. If you decide that you want to have fewer credit cards in the new year, be careful about which ones you close.

For example, it may make sense to close a travel rewards card with a high annual fee if you have no travel plans on the horizon. But you may benefit from keeping a card that offers a generous amount of cash back on everyday purchases.

Also, consider how closing credit card accounts may impact your credit score. Closing a bank account won’t show up on your credit report, but a canceled credit card can. Closing credit card accounts can affect your credit age and credit utilization, both of which factor into your credit score. So be sure to factor in any potential credit score hit associated with closing an account.

9. Consider Linking Your Bank Account to a Budgeting App

A budget is one of the most basic and essential financial tools you have at your disposal. When you have a budget in place, it becomes easier to track spending and save money. A budget can also help when you’re trying to get out of debt.

Linking your bank accounts to a budgeting app is a simple way to keep track of spending and stay on budget. Budgeting apps can track the transactions from your account so you can see at a glance what you’re spending each month. Some apps even let you add cash transactions manually, so you don’t lose track of a single cent.

10. Update Your Passwords and Security Settings

Online banking and mobile banking can be a lifesaver when you need to bank on the go. But consider how secure those transactions are and whether you might be leaving yourself vulnerable to hackers.

Here are some quick and simple ways to upgrade your online banking security in the new year:

Use unique passwords for each of your online and mobile banking logins.

Update passwords frequently (for example, at least once per quarter).

Turn on multi-factor authentication or biometric login if your bank offers either.

Avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi connections to access online or mobile banking.

Set up banking security alerts to notify you of attempted logins or attempted password changes.

Consider uploading debit and credit card information to a secure mobile wallet and using contactless pay.

The more you can do to keep your banking information safe and secure, the fewer financial headaches you may have to worry about in the year ahead.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.