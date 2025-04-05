10 Ways Smart Travelers Can Cut Vacation Costs by 50% or More

Often, spending too much on a trip isn’t the result of one big splurge. It’s a combination of smaller, avoidable costs, like paying for every meal out or picking the wrong car rental.

Here, expert divulge solutions to save 50% or more on vacation expenses.

Time Flight Bookings

“The number one, best way to save up to 90% on your flight costs is to set price alerts or subscribe to a flight deal service,” said CEO Jesse Neugarten at Dollar Flight Club.

“Timing is everything when it comes to saving on travel,” he continued. “Using price alerts through platforms like Skyscanner, Google Flights or subscribing to a service like Dollar Flight Club can save travelers hundreds of dollars. You just have to be ready to jump on the deals because the good deals never last very long.”

Neugarten also mentioned that booking flights midweek, such as Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and staying flexible with travel dates can save a considerable amount of money.

“This is simply the result of deceased demand,” he pointed out. “The same way that avoiding peak travel days like Fridays and Sundays, especially during spring and summer, and opting for lower-demand days, like Tuesdays or Wednesdays, can also save you hundreds of dollars on flights. We recommend booking domestic flights 28 days out for up to 24% savings and international flights 60 days out for 10% savings.”

Check Departures From Multiple Airports

“If you’re lucky enough to live near more than one airport or don’t mind driving a bit further, check fares from all the options around you,” Neugarten recommended. “Expanding your search can open up some great deals. For example, in the D.C. area, flights from Baltimore (BWI) can sometimes be hundreds of dollars cheaper than from Dulles (IAD).”

Search for One-Way Flights

Neugarten said that he’s found some of his best deals by piecing together one-way flights. “Sometimes, it’s surprisingly cheaper to book two one-way tickets instead of a round-trip, especially during peak travel dates.”

Monitor Prices After You Book

“Check if the price of your already-booked flight has dropped, and get a refund or credit,” suggested Neugarten. “Many airlines now let you rebook and get a credit if the fare drops after you’ve bought your ticket.”

Cook Your Own Meals

Jeff Powell, founder and CEO at Smoky Mountains Ventures Custom Travel Planning, said the best way to save money on food while traveling is to stay in a rental house or cabin and cook your own meals. “A trip to the local grocery store is much less expensive than eating out every meal,” he added.

Some hotels also offer full kitchens, such as Homewood Suites by Hilton, Residence Inn by Marriott and Staybridge Suites by IHG.

Stick to a Meal Budget

“You don’t have to dine on steak or lobster every night,” said Powell. “Eat at local sandwich shops, split a pizza [and] don’t purchase the most expensive dessert on the menu.”

Shop for Specials When Renting a Car

Powell pointed out that it’s worth the time to shop for the best price on rental cars. He recommended looking for specials.

To find the best rental car deals, check sites like Kayak and Priceline. Also, visit different rental car companies’ official websites to check for specials.

Opt for a Less Expensive Rental

Powell said, in most cases, a less expensive rental is the right choice. “For instance, on a recent trip to Hawaii, we noticed how many people had rented Jeeps,” he explained. “The problem was that you are not allowed to take autos off-road in most places, and they are more expensive. Our economy car worked just fine.”

Choose Inexpensive or Free Attractions

“Theme parks like Disney, Dollywood [and]Universal Studios are expensive,” said Powell. “On the other hand, national parks are mostly free. Hiking, chasing waterfalls, enjoying mountain sunsets, watching wild animals in their natural habitat, or a trip to the beach during off-season can be wonderfully relaxing. It costs nothing to watch the waves roll in.”

Set a Souvenir Budget

Powell recommended practicing impulse control when purchasing souvenirs. “When I walk into a national park visitors center, it’s not unusual for me to buy a couple or three tee shirts, a hat or two, a coffee mug, maps, a book, plus gifts for the grandchildren,” he said. “That all adds up!”

