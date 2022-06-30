10 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2022

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Warren Buffett is a well-known investor and has been successful since coming onto the scene. He’s been responsible for making billions by investing in stocks and has become an idol to many people. Due to his success, Warren Buffett stocks are highly sought after when creating a balanced portfolio.

Buffett is a highly successful investor with many principles based on economic theory and common sense.

The first principle of Buffett’s investing philosophy is to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy when others are fearful. This means we should not invest during times of high optimism but instead wait for a correction or downturn.

The second principle of Buffett’s investing philosophy is to focus on what you know well. He advises people not to invest in things they do not understand because it will lead them to make bad decisions and losses.

Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational company that develops, manufactures, licenses supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, and personal computers. One of its most recognizable products is the Windows operating system; it has been the world’s most used software for years.

Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing service designed to help organizations move their workloads to the cloud. Azure offers many services for businesses, including storage, databases, and analytics.

Microsoft is now focusing on metaverse investments and has rolled out Mesh for Teams to make online meetings more engaging. Furthermore, there are other initiatives the tech giant is looking to incorporate to take advantage of this wider trend. It will also benefit from the broader transition from on-premises to cloud solutions.

Finally, Microsoft plans to buy out Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $95 per share; the overall deal is worth $68.7 billion. The move will help Microsoft become the world’s third-largest company in gaming.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization.

Since its creation in 2015, Alphabet has become the most valuable company in the world. This is due to Google’s stock price increase, which leads to Alphabet’s market cap increase.

Alphabet was created as a holding company for Google and other projects of former Google CEO Larry Page and his co-founder Sergey Brin. It is now one of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization. It is the parent company of Google and several other companies previously owned by it. Alphabet’s portfolio includes more than 100 life sciences, robotics, finance, and technology companies.

It has a 20-for-1 stock split coming up after the close of business on July 15. It is yet another reason to purchase this business since the stock split will give access to a massive horde of retail traders that previously could not afford the stock.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a company that started as a small grocery store in Arkansas in the 1950s to provide low prices to customers. Now, Walmart has grown into one of the largest retail chains in the world.

Walmart began by opening its first store in Rogers, Arkansas. The first Walmart had 10 employees and sold groceries at discount prices because it was located close to a major highway and could offer lower transportation costs for goods than other stores. Today, Walmart has approximately 10,500 stores with nearly 2.3 million employees.

The main reason for Walmart’s success is that it provides low-priced goods to customers through high-volume sales. Revenues in full-year 2022 came in at $572.75 billion, an increase of 2.4% from the previous fiscal year figure ($559.15 billion). When inflation is breaking records, one cannot undermine Walmart’s importance. Hence, it is one of the better defensive Warren Buffett stocks.

Warren Buffett Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs) and other computer hardware. Nvidia’s GPUs are the backbone of many AI systems and deep learning applications, including healthcare research, autonomous vehicles, and robotics development.

Nvidia’s primary products are graphics processing units (GPUs). It was first designed for personal computers before moving into other markets such as data centers, digital media players, workstations, and game consoles. Nvidia’s GPUs are the heart of many devices, including mobile phone chargers and tablet computers. It is also used for high-performance computing applications such as video editing and 3D computer graphics rendering on workstations or a PC with a single card or multiple cards connected to form an accelerated computing cluster.

Due to the supply chain issues, Nvidia has come under some pressure. In its latest earnings, the tech giant reported $8.29 billion in revenue, the top line growing 46.41%. However, earnings were down substantially from a year ago. Since the company is investing heavily in areas like the metaverse and data centers, that is expected. But the global supply chain crisis is affecting its bottom line. It will help if you keep a short-term headwind in mind moving forward.

Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) is a leading global credit card and digital payments processor. It is committed to driving the transformation from cash to digital payments, creating economic opportunities for all.

Visa is a company that provides financial services like retail, wholesale, and processing to businesses of different sizes and industries. It offers a wide variety of financial products and services.

Visa is the world’s second-largest payment system, with more than 2 billion cards in circulation. The company provides financial services to consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. Visa operates in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and manages $13 trillion in annual transactions.

Buffet himself first initiated a position in Visa back in 2011. His vote of approval gives you an additional reason to invest in Visa.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is a diversified healthcare company that also offers a variety of benefits to its employees. The company operates in three segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum, and International. UnitedHealth Group offers its products through employer-sponsored coverage, individual marketplaces, Medicare Advantage programs, Medicaid managed care plans and other state-based programs.

The company is a diversified Fortune 500 company with business in health care and related industries, including medical doctor services, dental services, pharmacy benefits management, behavioral health services, vision care, and eye care benefits management.

There’s a growing demand for healthcare services. The industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world. The global healthcare market is expected to grow by 25% annually to reach $660 billion by 2025. Driving factors in this growth are an aging population and increased awareness about what impacts health and wellness.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is taking a more holistic approach to health care by offering pharmacy, care, and analytics services. It can become one of the prime beneficiaries of the growth in the healthcare sector.

Warren Buffett Stocks: HP (HPQ)

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) is a multinational company that provides various products and services from consumer to enterprise. The company was founded in 1939 by William R. Hewlett and David Packard. The company was originally called Hewlett-Packard Company but later shortened to HP in 1999 when the two founders retired.

Hewlett-Packard is best known for its computer hardware products, such as desktop and laptop computers, printers, and other imaging devices, as well as its computer software like the Microsoft Windows operating system or HP Officejet Pro printing solutions for home users or enterprise clients.

Critics can argue HP is not the company it used to be. However, HP’s annual revenue for 2021 was $63.5 billion, a 12.09% increase from the previous year. Granted, you can chalk up much of this performance to the pandemic. People needed computers and printers more than ever. And that shows in HP’s results.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a multinational oil and gas exploration company that is using profits from high energy prices to balance its budget. Its latest quarterly free cash flow was $2.4 billion. It is more than enough money to pay the dividend and pare down debt. It is a stark contrast to the heydays of the pandemic.

The price of oil is not coming down. It has been going up for the last few months, and the trend does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. The oil price is one of the most important indicators for the global economy, so it is a big deal that it’s not coming down.

During this environment, OXY is looking like a solid choice.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is a multinational investment banking, financial services, and global investment management corporation. It was founded in 1812 as the City Bank of New York.

Citigroup provides various services to individual and institutional clients, including retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management, investor services (including brokerage and investment advice), credit cards, mortgages, private equity, and venture capital.

Citigroup is one of the largest banks in the world by total assets and deposits and has more than 200 million customer accounts. It has the resources to function well in low-interest and high-interest environments.

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is the largest company of its kind in the healthcare industry. It is a pharmaceutical and medical supply company that provides services to hospitals, physicians, home health agencies, and other types of health care providers.

McKesson provides a broad range of services, products, and solutions to hospitals and other customers throughout the healthcare industry. John McKesson founded the company in 1833 as a small family business based out of Baltimore. McKesson’s revenue for the fiscal year 2021 was $238.2 billion, with a full-year cash flow of $3.9 billion.

