10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don’t have to leave your nice warm home when the weather outside is frightful.

As expected, shopping at Walmart will allow you to get all your winter essentials in one easy shopping trip. Plus, you’ll be able to score such great deals, you can add a few nonessentials to your cart without breaking your budget.

Not quite sure what winter essentials to purchase on your next Walmart shopping trip? To make it easy, GOBankingRates came up with a list for you.

From cold-weather comfort food to cozy clothing and blankets, here’s a look at 10 items to buy at Walmart this winter.

Equate Beauty Cocoa Butter Conditioning Skin Lotion

Made with real cocoa butter, this 20.3-ounce bottle of lotion will work to keep your skin moisturized in the dry winter air. Free of parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde, it will also help even out your skin tone and blend in scars and stretch marks.

Mainstays Sherpa Throw Blanket

Available in 21 different colors, this 50-inch-by-60-inch throw will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. Made of 100% polyester, it’s soft, lightweight and machine washable.

Great Value Chili With Beans

Nothing tastes better on a cold winter day than a warm bowl of chili. This 15-ounce can of Great Value chili — made with chili peppers, real beef, beans and juicy tomatoes — makes it easy to enjoy this comfort food without having to take the time to make it from scratch.

Equate Beeswax Lip Baum With Vitamin E & Peppermint, Five Count

Make dry, chapped lips a thing of the past this winter by stocking up on this lip balm. Crafted from 100% natural beeswax, Vitamin E, peppermint oil and other natural ingredients, it’s made to soothe, heal and protect your lips.

Rain-X Extreme Temperature De-Icer

Get your vehicle winter-ready by filling your windshield wipers with Rain-X Extreme Temperature De-Icer. The Rain-X water beading technology eliminates refreeze on windshield wipers and wiper blades, so you can clearly see the road.

Keep this 1-gallon container on hand all winter to ensure your windshield wiper fluid never runs out.

Great Value Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix

Sweet and creamy, Great Value Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix is the most delicious way to warm up on a chilly day. Available with or without marshmallows, this 27.7-ounce canister contains no artificial sweeteners.

HotHands Super Warmers, 10 Count

If you’re planning to be outside for an extended time period this winter, HotHands Super Warmers will keep your hands and body nice and toasty. Ready to use, these air-activated warmers provide up to 18 hours of safe and natural heat.

Time and Tru Women’s Ribbed Duster

Warm and stylish, this duster cardigan is sure to become one of your favorite winter clothing items. Available in four different colors, it’s machine washable and comes in sizes XS through XXXL.

George Men’s Crewneck Sweatshirt

Soft and chic, this machine-washable crewneck sweatshirt easily pairs with anything in your closet for an effortlessly polished winter look. Choose from four different colors in sizes small through 5XL.

Equate Cough Drops

Unfortunately, winter is the season of coughs and sore throats, so prepare in advance by having Equate Cough Drops on hand. Formulated with menthol, these 30-count bags are available in honey and cherry flavors.

If you don’t have a Walmart store near you — or prefer to steer clear of in-person shopping — you can also purchase these items online. This can also be a great idea if you need to stock up when the weather outside makes you want to stay indoors at all costs.

Whether you’re a fan of winter or not, stocking up on affordable essentials for the season in advance will certainly make it more pleasant. This will allow you to slow down, relax and make the most of the chilliest months of the year.

