While Walmart is known for its everyday low prices, that doesn’t mean every product will offer you the most bang for your buck. Unfortunately, some items are neither good values nor healthy choices.

From baking mixes loaded with preservatives to highly processed packaged deli meat, here are 10 Walmart food items that are wastes of money.

Great Value Baking Mixes

“Some of the things not worth buying at Walmart are the baking mixes, which are nothing but flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a measured ratio,” said Cynthia Hamilton, a health and wellness coach at Yogi Times. “And these ingredients are far cheaper than the baking mix price. Also, these mixes may contain preservatives and hydrogenated fats. For a 40-ounce pack of baking mix, it costs $4.18.”

You can make your own baking mixes with a few simple ingredients and then store them in an airtight container for as-needed use.

Great Value Peanut Butter

“Walmart’s Great Value peanut butter is not worth buying as it contains excessive sugar and hydrogenated fat, which are threats to human health,” Hamilton said. “The additive cellulose added to it affects the taste and texture of the butter. You can opt for organic peanut butter or prepare it at home in a hygienic way by adding healthy and fresh ingredients.”

Organic Produce

“The organic produce offerings at Walmart aren’t necessarily low in quality, they’re just available at other outlets for less,” said David Bakke at DollarSanity. “Research has shown — and I can attest from personal experience — that you can get these items for less from Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and even Aldi.”

Pre-Cut Fruits and Vegetables

Norah Clark, an experienced chef, qualified nutritionist and editor for Boyd Hampers, said that while pre-cut produce is convenient, it’s often more expensive than whole fruits and vegetables.

“You’re essentially paying extra for the chopping,” she said. “It’s cost effective to do it yourself.”

Pre-cut produce can be up to three times more expensive than whole produce.

Specialty or Exotic Spices

“Walmart is great for everyday spices,” Clark said, “but exotic or specialty ones can be expensive. You might find better deals at ethnic grocery stores or online.”

Frozen Chicken Nuggets

“These nuggets may seem like a convenient option,” said Andrei Vasilescu, the co-founder and CEO of Don’t Pay Full, “but they are often made with low-quality chicken parts and filled with additives, preservatives and excessive sodium. Investing in quality chicken or making homemade nuggets can be a healthier and tastier choice.”

Pre-Packaged Salad Kits

“While they may be convenient, pre-packaged salad kits are often expensive for the amount of actual greens you get,” Vasilescu said. “They also tend to come with dressings that are high in unhealthy fats and added sugars. Opting for fresh, whole vegetables and creating your own dressing can save you money and provide a more nutritious meal.”

Single-Serve Coffee Pods

“While they offer convenience, single-serve coffee pods can be costly compared to buying ground coffee in bulk,” Vasilescu said. “Additionally, the pods are not environmentally friendly, often ending up in landfills. Switching to a reusable coffee filter or investing in a coffee grinder can save you money and reduce waste.”

Pre-Packaged Deli Meats

“Although pre-packaged deli meats are convenient for quick sandwiches,” Vasilescu said, “they are often highly processed and loaded with sodium, preservatives and nitrates. Opting for freshly sliced meats from the deli counter can be a healthier choice, allowing you to control the quality and quantity of the ingredients.”

Meat and Seafood

“Over the years, I’ve heard mixed reviews about Walmart’s products in this category,” said Thomas Paddock, consumer trends analyst, shopping expert and founder of Learn Retail Arbitrage.

“While some swear by its affordability, others feel the quality is hit or miss. From my own experience, I’ve found that local butchers or specialized stores often offer fresher and more flavorful options. It’s a classic case of you get what you pay for.”

