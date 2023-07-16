10 Walmart Bestsellers You Can Get for Less Than $100

Walmart has a lot of bestsellers across an array of categories, including electronics, sports, appliances, toys and apparel. These currently trending items have excellent customer ratings and, in many cases, come at a lower price point when purchased online. This makes them an even better deal for current Walmart members who prefer online shopping and benefit from the retailer’s free shipping policy.

If you enjoy shopping at Walmart and want to check out its highly-rated bestsellers, here are some of the top choices for $100 or less. Some of these options might not be available at your local store, but you may still be able to get them delivered to a location near you — or to your house.

LEGO Toy Set

With over 60 customer reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars, the LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor and Dilophosaurus Transport set comes with a Jurassic World-themed off-roader truck and several dinosaur figurines. Its typical purchase price is $44.99, but it’s currently listed online at $29.97. Affordable and fun, this is a great gift for children ages 7 and older, especially if they already have other LEGO sets and want to expand their collection.

Memory Foam Pillows

Like Target and other major retailers, Walmart has a large selection of pillows, blankets and other bedding. In terms of pillows, a frequent bestseller is Walmart’s memory foam pillows.

“Walmart offers a variety of memory foam pillows that can help improve sleep comfort and provide proper support for the neck and head,” said Danielle Kelvas, MD, the chief medical advisor at Sleepline. “These pillows are often priced under $50.”

Outdoor Chairs

If you’re looking for some portable deck or patio furniture, or if you enjoy spending your leisure time outside in the woods, Walmart has a lot of great deals in this category.

One current bestseller is the Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair. It comes in three different colors, has a weather-resistant PE coating and is made with durable polyester fabric. Plus, it has a cup holder. A single chair only costs $7.88.

Sandals

Another common Walmart bestseller category is shoes, such as the Time and Tru Women’s Footbed Slide Sandal.

“These trendy sandals are dupes for the popular Birkenstock Arizona-style sandal,” said Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback. “For under $20 per pair, Walmart’s best-selling Time and Tru Women’s Footbed Slide Sandals are a great summer buy for timeless fashion that won’t break the bank.”

Earbuds

Priced on the higher end of this list are Walmart’s bestselling Apple AirPods, which go for just under $100. These highly portable earbuds are comfortable, have great audio quality and come with a charging case. Plus, they can easily connect to other Apple devices.

Portable Blenders

Another popular bestseller at Walmart are portable blenders. These are great options for anyone who enjoys making individual-sized fruit smoothies, protein shakes or frozen margaritas. In particular, Landau suggests the BlendJet 2, a currently trending item online.

“A portable blender is an essential tool for anyone who finds themselves on the go often,” said Landau. “This BlendJet Original Portable Blender made the Walmart best sellers list with a five-star rating, and it retails for only $49.88 — making it both an affordable and efficient appliance for your daily blending needs.”

Cookware

With a reliable set of cookware, such as the bestselling Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, you can easily tackle any meals at home. This particular item has over 1,700 positive customer reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars. It comes with nine pieces — including food-grade, silicone-sealed lids — and has nearly everything you need. It currently costs $69.99.

White Noise Machines

Many people have trouble sleeping at night, which is where white noise machines come in handy. These machines can create different sounds, such as rain, fans or other natural noises. They can also typically be adjusted, allowing for higher or lower volume as needed.

“White noise machines create soothing sounds that can help mask background noise and promote better sleep,” said Kelvas. “Walmart has a selection of white noise machines available at affordable prices under $50.”

Backpacks

When it comes to back-to-school goods, Walmart has a large selection of bestsellers. This includes notebooks, binders, kids’ apparel, backpacks and other school supplies.

Right now, the Eastsport Unisex Commuter Tech Backpack is a top selling item at Walmart. It comes in several color options and has multiple compartments — including side mesh pockets for water bottles — and is padded for optimal support and comfort. It only costs $18.98 online.

Streaming Box

A streaming box is a useful device that lets you watch digital videos and content, even if you don’t have a Smart TV. One current bestseller is the Onn. Google TV Streaming Box. “This Onn. Google TV 4K Streaming Box is the perfect way to turn any TV into a streaming hub to watch all of your favorite content,” said Landau. “With an average review rating of 4.5 stars, [it] is a Walmart best seller at an affordable price of $19.88.”

