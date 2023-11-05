10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

Sometimes, the things we hold onto really only have sentimental value. Other times, items like old school gadgets can be worth a surprising amount of money.

Thomas Paddock, a consumer trends analyst, shopping expert and founder of Learn Retail Arbitrage, said, “Vintage electronics are suddenly all the rage again. Who would’ve thought? It’s like people are rediscovering the charm of tech from the past, and I find it absolutely fascinating. It’s not just collectors and enthusiasts getting in on the action — everyday folks might have hidden treasures gathering dust in their attics.”

Next time you decide to declutter your home, keep an eye out for these 10 vintage electronics that could earn a pretty penny.

Original Apple iPod

“Take the original Apple iPod, for instance,” said Paddock. “A hallmark of the digital music revolution, its value has soared over time. It’s amazing to think that those pristine gadgets, tucked away and forgotten, can now rake in up to a whopping $20,000. Even the ones that have been well-used and loved can still snag a decent $500 to a few thousand.”

Nintendo Game Boy

“The beloved Nintendo Game Boy, which you might find hidden in a closet, can fetch anywhere from $50 to $3,000,” Paddock shared. “It’s all thanks to a mix of nostalgia and its iconic place in the gaming world.”

Sony Walkman TPS-L2

“This little gem from the 80s,” Paddock said, “which made music portable for everyone, can still find a new home for a solid $500 to $2,500 if it’s in good shape.”

Vintage Rotary Phones

“Vintage rotary phones, with their charming aesthetics, can also find a new home for anywhere from $50 to $500,” said Paddock.

Original Polaroid Instant Cameras

“The resurgence of instant photography has propelled the value of original Polaroid Instant Cameras, which can sell for $50 to $200,” shared Paddock.

Atari 2600 Console

“In the realm of gaming, the Atari 2600 console, one of the pioneering home video game systems, can fetch anything from $50 to a staggering $2,000,” Paddock said.

Commodore 64 Home Computer

“The popular home computer of the past, the Commodore 64, is another beloved item — and depending on its condition, it could go for $100 to $700,” said Paddock.

First Edition Tamagotchi

“Then there are the treasures from the 90s like the first edition of Tamagotchi,” said Paddock, “an item that still captures hearts and can fetch up to $300 if unopened or $20 to $50 if gently used.”

Sony Trinitron TVs

“Sony Trinitron TVs, known for their unparalleled quality, range in price from $100 to $500 and are especially coveted by retro gamers,” Paddock shared.

Texas Instruments Speak & Spell

“Last but not least,” Paddock said, “the Texas Instruments Speak & Spell, an 80s educational toy, can be sold for anywhere between $50 and $300, proving that vintage doesn’t always mean outdated.”

Where Can You Sell Vintage Electronics?

“Platforms like eBay and Etsy are popular choices for selling vintage electronics,” said Paddock. “These sites allow sellers to reach a broad audience of collectors and enthusiasts. Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are also options if you prefer to deal locally. Meanwhile, specialized forums and collector groups can be great places to connect with potential buyers who truly appreciate the value of your vintage items.”

Parting Thoughts

Paddock said that, in his perspective, the current trend toward vintage electronics is based on a combination of “nostalgia, aesthetics and a yearning for simplicity in our fast-paced digital age.”

“People find comfort and joy in revisiting the tech of yesteryears,” he said. “So, next time you’re cleaning out your attic or basement, keep an eye out — you might just be sitting on a gold mine!”

