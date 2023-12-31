10 Used Luxury Cars That Are Surprisingly Affordable

When you think of luxury cars, one of the first words that may come to your mind is probably “expensive.” However, there are options for used luxury cars that are surprisingly affordable. These cars offer style, reliability, comfort, performance, and technology without breaking the bank.

There are a variety of luxury cars that are affordable in used models. This list includes SUVs, sedans, coupes, and sports cars to showcase various options based on your needs and desires. The national average fair purchase prices used in this article come from the Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price national average as of December 2023.

No matter what type of car you are looking for, you can find one that fits your needs and budget.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is Mercedes’ second smallest SUV, but it has a roomy first and second row, making it a good option for taller drivers. There is a third row, which is very small compared to other three-row SUVs. The 2020 GLB’s exterior looks similar to the G-Class, but the attractive interior cabin more closely resembles Mercedes’ other entry-level models. The national average fair purchase price for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is estimated at $28,283.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is an entry-level Mercedes with an SUV-like exterior, a stylish interior, and cabin technology. The national average fair purchase price for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is less than $30,000 with average mileage.

2017 Audi A4

The 2017 model of the Audi A4 has a timeless look that has aged well. The interior cabin is simple but elegant and has several safety assistance features. As one of the older models on our list, the 2017 Audi A4 has depreciated in value, making it an affordable option for a luxury car. The national average fair purchase price for a 2017 Audi A4 is estimated at just $18,411 for the Premium Plus Sedan 4D.

2018 Audi A6

If you want a slightly larger car, the 2018 Audi A6 has the same timeless exterior as the A4. The A6 has a driver-focused experience, including all-wheel drive. The national fair purchase price for a 2018 Audi A6 is currently estimated at $24,819 for the 2.0T Sport Sedan 4D.

2019 Audi Q3

The 2019 Audi Q3 is the most current generation of the Audi Q3. It has a good-looking exterior and interior, a high-end infotainment system, and several safety features. The national average fair purchase price for a 2019 Audi Q3 is currently estimated at $25,524 for the Premium Plus Sport Utility 4D.

2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400

The 2017 version of the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 really stands out from its previous versions in styling. The car has a twin-turbo V6, 400 horsepower, and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The national average fair purchase price for a 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 is estimated at $28,223.

2022 Genesis G70

The 2022 model of the Genesis G70 enjoyed a major redesign with a new look, including split headlights and taillights, new technology features, and a redesigned interior. Options include a 3.3T V6 or a 2.0T. However, the larger engine doesn’t cost much more, but it delivers a much better drive if that is something you value. The national average fair purchase price for a 2022 Genesis G70 is $26,768 for the 2.0T Sedan 4D and $32,350 for the 3.3T Sedan 4D.

2021 Genesis G80

The 2021 Genesis G80 has an upgraded exterior and interior that includes metal switches, a new wheel design, a roomy cabin, leather interior details, and an open-pore wood trim exterior. It also has a 3.5L turbo V6 engine with 375 horsepower. The national average fair purchase price for a 2021 Genesis G80 is currently estimated at $38,881.

2016 Cadillac XTS

The 2016 is the last of the old-school Cadillac XTS models. This premium SUV gets 28 miles per gallon for highway driving, making it a fuel-efficient option. Cadillacs are also known to be reliable long-term cars. As the oldest option on our list, the 2016 Cadillac XTS is also one of the most affordable options. The national average fair purchase price for a 2016 Cadillac XTS standard sedan 4D is currently estimated at $14,430.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

If you are looking for a luxury crossover that can handle off-road driving, check out the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. This car is an entry-level luxury model for Land Rover, with a stylish exterior, a comfortable interior, and all-terrain tech. The national average fair purchase price for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is currently estimated at $38,562.

